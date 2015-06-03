Latest News

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

From broke to billionaires: The rise of Airbnb founders

Thai cave rescue teams prepare to decide which trapped children will swim for their lives

Kennedys take aim at President Trump as Ethel and family wear homemade 'I really do care' jackets

Gum disease makes men twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction

Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

Cyril Ramaphosa

Michiel Le Roux

Miloud Chaabi

Theophilus Danjuma

Yasseen Mansour

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Recruitment: House of Reps move to review age barrier for applicants into NPF, NYSC, FRSC, others

- The House of Representatives has resolved to review the age barrier in vacancies announced by some government agencies

- The lawmakers made the move after a motion was moved by Rep Babajimi Benson

- Benson is the lawmaker representing Ikorodu federal constituency

After a deliberation on a motion of urgent public importance was moved by the lawmaker representing Ikorodu federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson, the House has moved to review the age barrier in vacancies announced by some government agencies.

Premium Times reports that some of the agencies include the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Prison Service, Fire Service and Standard Organisation of Nigeria.

NAIJ.com gathers that Benson said that most of the vacancies require that applicants must not be more than 30 years of age as at the time of applying for the vacancies.

According to him, restriction on the basis of age is a breach of eligible applicant’s fundamental human rights as contained in chapter 4 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: Macron worked as an intern in Nigeria's French embassy when he was 23 years

Speaking on the National Youth Service Corps, he said: “Citizens who serve at the age of 30 years will be denied the opportunity to be gainfully employed by the country they laboured to serve in the sun and in the rain.

“This development will lead to young Nigerians falsifying their ages to benefit from the available vacancies, an action that would further tint the integrity of the civil service.

“I believe that employment into the federal civil service after considering federal character should be on merit and competence without age barrier."

After defending the motion, the House unanimously resolved to urge all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) concerned to consider re-opening their online portal so that people who are below 40 years can apply and be given equal opportunity.

Also resolved in the House was that the House committees on labour, employment and productivity and national planning and economic development should review the employability criteria of all MDAs to ensure that no eligible applicant is disqualified on the basis of age.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that some members of the House of Representatives reacted to the rejection of the Peace Corps of Nigeria's bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmakers said the decision of the president would further aggravate the security challenges witnessed in the country.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon

P-Square

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin

