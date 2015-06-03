Recruitment: House of Reps move to review age barrier for applicants into NPF, NYSC, FRSC, others

- The House of Representatives has resolved to review the age barrier in vacancies announced by some government agencies

- The lawmakers made the move after a motion was moved by Rep Babajimi Benson

- Benson is the lawmaker representing Ikorodu federal constituency

After a deliberation on a motion of urgent public importance was moved by the lawmaker representing Ikorodu federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson, the House has moved to review the age barrier in vacancies announced by some government agencies.

Premium Times reports that some of the agencies include the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Prison Service, Fire Service and Standard Organisation of Nigeria.

NAIJ.com gathers that Benson said that most of the vacancies require that applicants must not be more than 30 years of age as at the time of applying for the vacancies.

According to him, restriction on the basis of age is a breach of eligible applicant’s fundamental human rights as contained in chapter 4 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: Macron worked as an intern in Nigeria's French embassy when he was 23 years

Speaking on the National Youth Service Corps, he said: “Citizens who serve at the age of 30 years will be denied the opportunity to be gainfully employed by the country they laboured to serve in the sun and in the rain.

“This development will lead to young Nigerians falsifying their ages to benefit from the available vacancies, an action that would further tint the integrity of the civil service.

“I believe that employment into the federal civil service after considering federal character should be on merit and competence without age barrier."

After defending the motion, the House unanimously resolved to urge all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) concerned to consider re-opening their online portal so that people who are below 40 years can apply and be given equal opportunity.

Also resolved in the House was that the House committees on labour, employment and productivity and national planning and economic development should review the employability criteria of all MDAs to ensure that no eligible applicant is disqualified on the basis of age.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that some members of the House of Representatives reacted to the rejection of the Peace Corps of Nigeria's bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmakers said the decision of the president would further aggravate the security challenges witnessed in the country.

Age requirement reduction by the Senate; Good or Bad for Nigeria? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng