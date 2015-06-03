Rumours of APC defection trails Asari Dokubo as ex-militant leader visits Oshiomhole

- Former Niger Delta warlord, Alhaji Mujahideen Asari-Dokubo, visited Comrade Adams Oshiomhole recently

- Chukwu Ebegbulem who shared the photo of the visit insinuated that Dokubo might be joining the ruling APC soon

- Being a strong supporter of ex-president Jonathan and a critic of President Buhari, Dokubo's visit has raised eyebrows

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole recently emerged the national chairman of the ruling APC, and the former Edo state governor has been hosting several prominent personalities who have been trooping to his residence to felicitate with him.

One of such personalities is Alhaji Mujahideen Asari-Dokubo, who is a major political figure of the Ijaw ethnic group and a former warlord in the Niger Delta creeks.

The visit by Dokubo has raised eyebrows as the ex-militant leader was a staunch supporter of opposition leader and former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

The picture of the visit was shared by Chukwu Ebegbulem on his Facebook page last weekend.

He wrote: “Asari Dokubo on a courtesy visit to my comrade, Adams Aliu Oshiomhole recently. This is why I love my comrade. Asari dokubo about to port to APC. Picture speaks for itself! Believe!

“This is a serious political statement. Ignore this at your own peril.”

The post suggests Dokubo might be joining the ruling APC soon. Before now, the ex-militant leader was a constant critic of them present administration on social media, but he has since gone into oblivion before his recent public outing.

Meanwhile, the chairman, Senate committee on agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, June 28, described President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as good brands for the APC.

Abdullahi, the senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district in the National Assembly, stated this in a goodwill message to the duo after the successful national convention of the ruling party.

However, he admitted that the task before the new national chairman of the APC was great, but surmountable, assuring party members and leaders that the pedigrees of the one-time president of the Nigeria Labour Congress and former governor of Edo state have prepared him to make a success of his assignment.

