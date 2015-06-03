APC NWC meets Senate caucus as rumour of Saraki’s exit intensifies (photos)

The All progressives Congress (APC) Senate caucus met with the National Working Committee of the party.

They met on Wednesday, July 4 although the details of the meeting has not been made public.

APC senators meet with party NWC. Credit: Twitter, Gbenga Asafa

Notable at the meeting was Senate president, Bukola Saraki and the chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

The meeting is coming at a time there is mounting rumour that Saraki may soon dump the party alongside other members of the new Peoples Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, the former new PDP bloc of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to announce its exit from the mainstream of the party in preparation to joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Premium Times reports that arrowheads of the group include Senate president Bukola Saraki, speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and a former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

NAIJ.com gathered that according to Premium Times, multiple sources said that the faction would address a press conference later on Wednesday, July 4, to announce the decision.

Source: Naija.ng