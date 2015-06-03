Russia 2018: Meet England coach Gareth Southgate's secret weapon, his wife of 20 years (photos)

- England's manager Gareth Southgate has disclosed that his wife is the secret behind the The Lions success story at the ongoing World Cup in Russia

- Southgate and his wife have been married for 20 years and have two teenagers; Mia, 19, and Flyn, 15,

- The two lovebirds is truly a tale of romance entangled with football that endured the test of time

England's Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate, has revealed that despite calling the shots as Three Lions' boss, his better-half is really the person that is pulling the strings behind the scene.

According to the UK Daily Mail, Three Lions gaffer could not help but embrace his beautiful wife Alison, for keeping him grounded and focused.

Gareth Southgate with family after victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Getty Images

READ ALSO: Arsenal target Steven N’Zonzi tells Sevilla he wants to quit

A fromer sales assitant at Blonde, Allison shares nothing in common with the typical WAG lifestyle and centers her life around her family.

Southgate and his wife have been married for 20 years and have two teenagers; Mia, 19, a student at Edinburgh University and Flyn, 15, an avid cricket enthusiast and student at Yorkshire school.

Southgate revealed that his wife and family were firm pillars in his life and allowed him to maintain his focus on and off the pitch hence his family first managerial approach with his team.

Gareth Southgate, is celebrates after victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018. Photo: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

The story of the two lovebirds is truly a tale of romance entangled with football that endured the test of time in a world where true love is hard to come by.

Southgate met Alison in his early 20s in a boutique she worked in and instantly fell head over heels in love with the beautiful lass who is almost four years his senior.

From then on, shy Southgate kept frequenting her workplace in the hopes of catching a glimpse of her or having a conversation with the woman who had stolen his heart.

England manager, Gareth Southgate looks on during an England training session on July 4, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup results and standings on NAIJ.com

Gareth could not build up the confidence to ask her out and it took him almost two years to finally dare to do so.

Eventually the two got together and the rest is history with Southgate speaking quite fondly of his family's role in his professional life.

Back in 2017, the Three Lions boss described how he spent his time unwinding with his family prior to embarking on preparations for the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate celebrates at full time during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018. Photo: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

"Over the last couple of weeks I have just had a nice time spending time with the family though, and for me that is important because my kids and their development is as important to me as anything else in my life," he told Evening Standard (UK).

Southgate revealed that a balance between making team England a success and his role as a husband and father had to be kept intact.

"You do have to try and find a balance because my focus gets drawn towards making this team successful as we can and driving them to be the best team in the world, but I am also a dad and a husband," he said.

Leo Messi at 31: What Is Really Happening In The Player’s Life Right Now | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng