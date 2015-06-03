Breaking: President Buhari receives president of Namibia (photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari received the president of the republic of Namibia, H.E. Hage Gottfried Geingob at the State House.

Geingob visited Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday, July 4.

READ ALSO: Ex-militant leader Asari-Dokubo visits APC chairman Oshiomhole

President Buhari with the president of Namibia. Credit: Facebook, Bashir Ahmad

The two presidents met at the State House in Abuja. Credit: Facebook, Bashir Ahmad

A day earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari received French President Emmanuel Macron to the State House, Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com gathered that President Macron was on a 2-Day official visit to Nigeria.

Macron was welcomed by top government officials who stood by to shake hands with him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ministers present include finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng