Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

News

Rain in Russia reportedly turns red after this happened at the World Cup (photos)

by 04/07/2018 12:21:00

- Harry Kane increased his Russia 2018 goal tally to six goals after scoring England's first goal against Colombia

- The Three Lions progressed to the last eight stage for the first time in 12 years after going through 4-3 on penalties

- Meanwhile, after the game, a red-like rain fell in Russia that got people scared

England are through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2006 after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties.

Both sides played out 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of intense action at the Spartak Stadium on Tuesday, July 3.

Harry Kane opened scoring for the Three Lions while Yerry Mina's late minute goal stretched the game by 30 more minutes.

Rain in Russia reportedly turns red after England's penalty win against Colombia

Red-like rain that fell after England's victory over Colombia - credit: Will Stewart

However, after reaching their first quarterfinals in 12 years, cars parked at a local nickel and copper processing plant in the Arctic were soaked in a blood-red rain, similar to the England away kit.

Some quarters were said to have feared it was the apocalypse or a biblical plague, according to the Russian media.

"It is like a horror movie. There was bloody rain," said one social media comment

Others felt the rain was spiked with poisonous pollution, but metals giant Nornickel, owner of Nadezhdinsky plant, denied there was a health risk.

The Sun reports that the red precipitation was caused - ironically - because of a pollution clean up in the Soviet-built mining city.

Huge quantities of iron oxide had been removed from the surface and a factory roof ready to improve the environment.

Rain in Russia reportedly turns red after England's penalty win against Colombia

Rain in Russia reportedly turns red after England's penalty win against Colombia - credit: Will Stewart

But strong winds and rain carried it over the local area causing the strange scene.

The city - closed to foreigners - is seen as one of the most polluted in the world but a clean up is underway.

NAIJ.com previously reported that England qualified for the quarterfinal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties.

The regulation time ended 1-1, and England would have themselves to blame to have allowed Colombia to force them into an extra time.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored the first goal for England in the 57th minute via a penalty after he was pushed by Carlos Sanchez.

Rain in Russia reportedly turns red after England's penalty win against Colombia

Rain in Russia reportedly turns red after England's penalty win against Colombia - credit: Will Stewart

He stepped up to convert the kick. England were on the verge of winning the tie before Yerry Mina restored parity for Colombia via an header at the death to force the match into penalties.

Source: Naija.ng

