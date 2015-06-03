Opinion: Osun 2018 and how APC, PDP should source candidates by Mutiu Iyanda

Editor’s note: Mutiu Iyanda, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, in his latest piece, writes about the intrigues, political permutations ahead of September 22 governorship election in Osun state.

Mutiu Iyanda conducts socio-economic, business, political and communication researches with the adoption of quantitative and qualitative designs.

He crafts plans, develop strategies and tactics that help in communicating company and products or services’ unique propositions to the relevant stakeholders.

More details in NAIJ.com’s step-by-step guide for guest bloggers

From the beginning of this year, the race to the elections in Osun and Ekiti states has been attracting a lot of permutations and different narratives on who should be in the government Houses of the two states.

As the incumbents keep developing and fine-tuning their strategies towards anointing who succeeds them, concerned electorates and groups are not rest in agitating for selection of candidates from their regions, cities or towns.

READ ALSO: Saraki, Dogara, Kwankwaso, others set to join PDP

In Osun state, the narrative has been that the next governor of the state should come from the Osun west region. This has been the agitation of several political interest groups, especially the youths from the region.

Graphic illustration of governorship election held in Osun in 2014. Credit: Mutiu Iyanda

They feel that the region has been marginalized because only the late senator Isiaka Adeleke hailed from Osun west senatorial district, but his governance was truncated owing to the aborted third republic.

The youths from one of the cities in the region have been saying that any political party that failed to choose candidate for the September 22, gubernatorial election from their city will lose over 100,000 votes.

Agitation also rages on social media, where some concerned citizens of the region have been mobilising towards the actualisation of ‘it is the turn of Osun west agenda.'

From the political analysts and prominent politicians in the state, Osun west needs to be considered for the coveted seat in the state because the region has contributed significantly to state development since its creation.

Some believe that in terms of gaining significant results during elections, the region usually has more votes than other regions.

According to them, the place of the region in the state political history cannot be neglected. Beyond this, the region has competent and capable candidates who would sustain the gains recorded by the previous administrations.

For those who against the “Osun west agenda”, who becomes governor should not be the matter of region. Every region should be allowed to contest. At the same time, emphasis should be on competency and capability of the aspirants.

If the place of the region in terms of previous elections’ performance has to be considered, where should the candidate come from?

Where the candidate should come from?

In 2014, the ruling party and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had the highest and the lowest votes from Osun west 1 comprising Ayedire, Iwo and Ola-Oluwa. For the two parties, the highest votes were recorded in Iwo, the headquarters of Osun west region while the lowest votes equally came from Ayedire and Ola-Oluwa.

Further analysis shows that three local councils in each division within the region have potential of ensuring victory for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in September 22 election.

In the first cluster for the APC, Ola-Oluwa, Ede north and Ayedaade are the councils the candidate should emerge from. The party also has the chance of winning the election if the candidate is chosen from Iwo, Isokan or Ede south.

For the PDP, Iwo, Ayedaade and Ede north should be considered first while Ayedire, Isokan and Ede south should be the second unit of selecting candidate.

Graphic illustration of governorship election held in Osun in 2014. Credit: Mutiu Iyanda

However, analysis suggests that cluster 2 is better for APC than cluster 1, while cluster 1 is better for PDP than cluster 2.

Mutiu Iyanda also develops tailored messages or contents using the news media platforms such as traditional and new media that appeal to different categories of audience.

He grows new businesses and accelerates growth of start-up through development of varied strategic tools ranging from business, growth plans to investment pitch deck.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

He could be contacted via: +2348062544816, www.infoprations.blogspot.com

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun state, Gboyega Famodun, said that no fewer than 27 aspirants would contest governorship primary election in the state.

The next President of Nigeria. Who will win the 2019 elections? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng