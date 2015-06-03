Naira maintains rate against Dollar, appreciates against Pound

- The local currency maintains the same rate against Dollar at parallel market

- The local currency, however, appreciated against Pound

- The Naira closed at N360 to a Dollar, N428 to Euro while the Pound traded at N498

The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday, July 4, retained its appreciated rate at the parallel market against Dollar.

According to NAIJ.com findings, the local currency maintained the same rates of N360 against Dollar and N471 to Euro as it was on Tuesday, July 3, but appreciated against the Pound to N478.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday injected 210 million dollars into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to sustain liquidity.

The CBN’s acting director, corporate communications, Isaac Okorafor, said in Abuja that the apex bank offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers at the wholesale segment of the market.

He said the Small and Medium Enterprises segment received 55 million dollars, while customers requiring foreign currencies for tuition, medical payments and travels were allocated 55 million dollars.

Okorafor said the CBN would continue to intervene in the inter-bank foreign exchange market in line with its desire to sustain liquidity in the market and maintain stability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on June 29, the CBN had intervened to the tune of 318.73 million dollars to cater for demands in the foreign exchange market.

Meanwhile, the naira has continued its stability in the foreign exchange market, exchanging at an average of N360.50 to one dollar at the Bureau de Change segment of the market.

