England midfielder heads back to Russia after he left the team's camp for 1 major reason

- Fabian Delph is heading back to Russia after his wife gives birth to daughter

- The midfielder was granted permission by England boss Gareth Southgate to attend the birth

- Delph missed out of England's’ last-16 victory over Colombia in their first ever penalty shootout

England’s midfielder Fabian Delph is heading back to Russia from the United Kingdom to join teammates after his wife was successfully delivered of their third child.

The Manchester City ace was granted by Three Lions boss, Gareth Southgate to return to home and be with his wife as the England manager stressing that family was “more important” than the ongoing global football fiesta in Russia.

The former Villa player took to his Instagram account to reveal that his wife, Natalie gave birth to a daughter at 7.52am - to siblings Sophia and Aleya.

"I’ve just experienced the most amazing 24 hours," Delph penned on his official Instagram.

"Watching my brothers come through a tough game both mentally and physically, I kicked every ball and felt every bit of emotion with the players, staff and fans.

"At 07:52 Me my wife and 2 beautiful daughters welcomed there baby sister into the world.

"I can’t put into words the happiness and gratitude I’m feeling... Back to Russia now."

Interestingly, Delph missed out of Three Lions’ last-16 victory over Colombia in their first ever penalty shootout in the Mundial after Harry Kane and Yerry Mina scored in regulation time.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Delph returned to the UK after leaving the England's World Cup base in Russia ahead of his wife giving birth.

The Manchester City player was in action from the start in England’s narrow loss to Belgium’s Red Devils on Thursday night in Kaliningrad and left for England to be beside his partner Natalie.

