Aubameyang sets new club record in Unai Emery's first training session as Arsenal boss

- Arsenal begin their first pre-season training under new coach Unai Emery

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang jumped a distance of 7.97m during stamina drills

- The Gunners will play a pre-season friendly with Atletico Madrid on July, 26

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made an instant good impression on Unai Emery by breaking a club record in the new Arsenal manager's first training session.

Emery held his first session at Arsenal's London Colney base in St Albans which featured players not involved at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The Gabon international featured alongside the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and new signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

They players underwent a series of physical fitness drills and assessments, including a one-legged triple jump, designed to show a player's strength and flexibility.

Aubameyang jumped a distance of 7.97m, which is declared off camera by a member of the coaching staff to be a new club record.

The 27-year-old who also holds the club record of most expensive signing at £56m last summer looked delighted to have broken the record with a fist pump celebration.

The ex-Dortmund star appeared to be happy to be back in training in general, laughing, joking and sharing an embrace with Hector Bellerin.

Aubameyang scored 10 goals in 13 games after joining the club last January, and fans at the Emirates will be hoping he can be even more deadly after a full pre-season.

Arsenal will play their first friendly against Atletico Madrid in Singapore on July 26, before starting their 2018-19 season with a mouthwatering clash against Manchester City on August 11.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Arsenal announced the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.

The 30-year-old Greece international became the club's third signing after Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno.

