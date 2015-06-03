Hilarious conversation between internet fraudster and a victim he wanted to scam surfaces online

- Many social media users have been left cracking over a leaked conversation between an internet fraudster and a targeted victim

- Unfortunately for the scammer he picked the wrong victim who instantly put him in his place

- The leaked conversation between them has since gone viral

The internet is a funny place to be on a dull day. Just recently, a funny conversation between an internet fraudster and a targeted victim leaked online and a lot of people have been having a filled day just seeing how frauds are being carried out.

It all started like a casual conversation, when a certain Alex claimed he is from Australia but currently in Lagos on a business trip with his mother. A second later, he sent unsolicited photos of himself and his so-called mother to the victim who just wanted to understand his purpose of messaging her.

Convinced it was nothing but a scam, the unimpressed victim pressed on demanding what Alex wanted from her. He then claimed he was reaching out to her based on the instruction of a business contact.

READ ALSO: Kanu Nwankwo and his beautiful wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Wasting no time, the victim dropped a sarcastic comment, making it obvious she wasn't the kind of person he could woo with irrelevant information just to get money out of her.

Read the hilarious exchange below:

Funny conversation between internet fraudster and a victim he wanted to scam leaked online

Funny conversation between internet fraudster and a victim he wanted to scam leaked online

READ ALSO: Legendary retired footballer Kanu Nwankwo and his gorgeous wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversary with sweet words

Funny conversation between internet fraudster and a victim he wanted to scam leaked online

Funny conversation between internet fraudster and a victim he wanted to scam leaked online

The issue of internet fraudsters has reached its peak in Nigeria and has somehow refused to plunge. Many have been victims of cheap scams and on the other side, a lot of young boys have moved money they shouldn't be dealing it.

Just recently, a Nigerian man was arrested for allegedly scamming a Vietnamese lady of N128.3 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Animated Joke: A Rich Man And A Poor Man on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng