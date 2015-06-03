7 stand out photos from president of France Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the home of Fela, New Afrika Shrine

President of France Emmanuel Macron recently visited Lagos state and he was spotted at the New Afrika Shrine, home of Fela Anikulapo Kuti in Ikeja.

Macron’s visit comes after he visited President Buhari in Abuja also on July 3, 2018. He was accompanied to the shrine by Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

NAIJ.com was at the Shrine to cover proceedings and below are 12 interesting photos from the president’s visit:

1. President Macron and famous journalist Keturah King

2. President Macron, Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and veteran singer Angelique Kidjo

3. Video director Kunle Afolayan teaching President Macron the basics of directing

3. Video director Kunle Afolayan teaching President Macron the basics of directing

4. Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Kunle Afolayan, President Emmanuel Macron and other Nollywood stars

5. Female talking drummer Ara and her dancers on stage

6. President Macron and 11-year-old artist Kareem Olamilekan

7. Funke Kuti and an excited fan during Femi Kuti's performance

