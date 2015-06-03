Heartbreaking! See photos of 2 Nigerians who allegedly died while returning from a nightclub in South Africa

It’s heartbreaking how young men and women lose their lives in tragic accidents.

Two young Nigerians have just been reported dead in South Africa. The deceased were said to be returning from a nightclub when the unexpected incident took place.

Following their demise, some of their friends and family members have taken to social media to mourn the young men.

One of the deceased Sainth Nnamdi. Source: Sainth Nnamdi/Facebook

One Bolo J Black Blackson took to his Facebook profile to share photos of one of the deceased with the caption: “Still in shock. The only brother that gives me problem on Facebook, we laugh all the time, threaten each other, play a lot. I don’t even know why good people die young. Rest on blood.”

See post below:

A young lady with the name Pelter Pretty Hurts on Facebook also shared some pictures with the caption: “Can someone please tell me it's a joke, so when you called you were actually saying goodbye to me Sainth Nnamdi why do you choose to hurt me like this after so much we spoke about. Just when I was preparing to come to Sandton n this morning I wake up to this, it hurts me so bad, what a beautiful, humble and caring soul. I'm so angry with you Nnamdi. May your Soul Rest In Perfect Peace.”

See post below:

RIP!

