Nigerian lady fired from her workplace because she didn't greet a colleague

A young lady has narrated the story of how she was sacked for failing to greet a colleague. The Nigerian lady who is based in the United States, noted that they claimed she created hostile work environment.

The young lady who shared her story on Twitter was identified with her handle @LIBGyal. She explained that the particular colleague she had failed to greet was always in her space bothering her about not greeting her.

According to her, the colleague had come to meet her asking her if they had a problem because she doesn't greet her.

Being the Nigerian that she is @LIBGyal had blurted out the words "Would you die if I didn't say good morning."

@LIBGyal who revealed that she was fired after they claimed that she created a hostile work environment with her words, stated that for Americans words like that is a personal attack while Nigerians take it as a simple question.

Read her tweets below:

The norms and culture in countries across the world are different, even in some countries with different tribes like Nigeria, there are different norms and culture.

What is acceptable to you in your home country may be a taboo in other countries with different laws.

Source: Naija.ng