Kenyan lady from humble background becomes the youngest Ph.D holder in Biomathematics

- Purity becomes the youngest Kenyan to hold a Ph.D in Biomathematics

- Despite facing challenges being raised by a single mom she managed to pursue her education

- She undertook her masters and Ph.D after she got a scholarship

Nothing gives a community pride and joy than seeing one of their own excel in every aspect of life, such is one community in Nyeri County.

Just at the age of 28, Purity Ngina from Mbiriri Village, Kabaru location made history on Thursday, June 28, when she attained her Ph.D from Strathmore University.

Coming from a humble background, Purity received her Doctorate Degree in Biomathematics making her the youngest in the said field.

Purity who was raised by her single mum and could hardly afford to buy her a pair of shoes, overcame all hurdles to ensure she stayed in school.

She did her First degree in Egerton and attained First Class honors where she also won the vice-chancellors award.

As a result of her commitment and dedication to study, she got a scholarship and studied her master's degree in Egerton where she completed and joined Strathmore for her Ph.D.

Source: Naija.ng