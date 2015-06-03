Why it is impossible for any official to manipulate Ekiti election - INEC chairman

- INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, says it is unfortunate that there are rumours in certain quarters that officials of the commission are scheming to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti

- He urges Nigerians to stop seeing the commission as a political party or its officials as rival candidates

- As the Ekiti state governorship election fast approaches, Governor Ayodele Fayose mekes serious allegations against the opposition

The chairman of the electoral commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, insists that it is impossible for any official of the agency to manipulate the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti as being alleged.

Yakubu made the statement on Wednesday, July 4, at a meeting with political parties at the INEC Electoral Institute, Abuja, Premium Times reports.

The INEC chairman speaking on the backdrop of allegation of rigging in coming Ekiti poll said it was unfortunate that there were rumours in certain quarters that officials of the commission were are scheming to rig the election.

He said instead approaching INEC with evidence of any infractions for remedial action, some persons prefer to hold press conferences where they criticise and malign the commission and its officials.

Yakubu urged Nigerians to stop seeing INEC as a political party or its officials as rival candidates.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has raised an alarm informing members of the public that Hakeem Abiola who is an ex-Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi, as well as the former Aide De’ Camp (ADC), Adeyemi Ajayi, are in the state to carry out an agenda.

Fayose made the allegations in a state broadcast on Monday, July 2, at the government house, Ado-Ekiti.

According to Fayose, the two policemen who served Fayemi when he was the governor of the state, are leading their colleagues to conduct illegal arrest of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and to harass the electorate ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

