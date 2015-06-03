When will the NECO result be out in 2018?

The most recent internal Senior School Certificate Examination is coming to an end, but people already want to know their results. In this article, we will answer the question ‘When is NECO result coming out?’ and tell you how to use the NECO result checker.

Is NECO result out?

Now, when it comes to National Examination Council (NECO) exam results, it is important to establish what exams we are actually talking about, as there are four of them. We have:

Internal Senior School Certificate Examination (or SSCE) for high school students in their third year that is held annually in June/July;

The External SSCE for candidates not in the school system that is held annually in November/December;

National Common Entrance Examination (or NCEE) for sixth-year students that is held annually in April;

Basic Education Certification Examination (or BECE) for ninth-year students that is held annually in April/May.

The answer to the question ‘Is NECO result already out?’ solely depends on the type of exam you sat for. For instance, the results for 2017 External SSCE have been out since January 2018. As for the NECO 2018 Internal SSCE results, we only have last year result right now.

There have been no announcements when the results of this year’s summer exams would be out, but if we were to judge by last year, we would say that you should expect your SSCE results sometime in September 2018.

Now, when it comes to NCEE and BECE, there has been no information on when the results are going to be announced as of yet. So far, the online result checker does not have the year 2018 among the options. As soon as it does, you will know that the results for at least one of these two exams is out.

Speaking of NECO checker, do you want to learn how you can check your results once they are out? Then let us help you with that. Continue reading, and we will teach you how to do it.

How to check NECO result

Once the results you are looking for are out, you can check them using the official NECO website for result checking. This is how you can use the result checker according to the instructions on the website itself:

Go to one of the NECO offices and purchase a result card for ₦300.

Visit the result checker website at www.mynecoexams.com/results.

In the fields on the left, select the type of examination and the year of your exam. Input the pin number from your result card, along with your examination number.

Click the ‘Check My Result’ button, and you will be transported to the page with your results. Plain and simple.

As of now, there have been no news on when the exam results will be out exactly, but as soon as we learn some new information, we will make sure to let you know. Until then, stay put and do not worry, they should be out in no time.

Source: martinslibrary.blogspot.com.ng

Source: Naija.ng