Find out how you can make zobo drink with cucumber

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018
Adekunle Gold's Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

WORLD NEWS

From broke to billionaires: The rise of Airbnb founders

Thai cave rescue teams prepare to decide which trapped children will swim for their lives

Kennedys take aim at President Trump as Ethel and family wear homemade 'I really do care' jackets

Gum disease makes men twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction

Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

News

Find out how you can make zobo drink with cucumber

A lot of Nigerians appreciate the familiar taste of zobo drink. It is healthy, delicious, refreshing and somewhat unusual, which makes it so popular. Today, we are going to teach you how to make zobo drink with cucumber, so that you can discover a new tasty side to your favourite healthy drink.

How to make zobo drink with cucumber

Zobo drink recipe

In case you do not know, zobo (which is also known as zoborodo or sobo) is a drink that is made of dried hibiscus flowers. This beverage is usually served cold. Due to its sour taste, some people add fruit juice or sugar to it to make the drink more palatable.

There are many ways of how to make zobo drink, and we want to share the zobo recipe that involves adding cucumber. So if that is exactly what you have been looking for, continue reading, and we will give you detailed directions on what to do.

Zobo drink ingredients

hibiscus

For this particular recipe, you are going to need the following zobo ingredients:

  • Four cups of dried zobo (hibiscus) leaves;
  • One medium-sized pineapple;
  • One medium-sized cucumber;
  • A handful of powdered ginger;
  • A cap (not cup!) of liquid flavour of your choosing (banana, strawberry, pineapple, etc.);
  • Sugar (to taste);
  • Artificial sweetener (optional);
  • Water (lots of it).

As for the equipment you will be using, make sure you have a deep medium-sized pot, a sieve (or its alternative), a large bowl, a blender and a ladle.

When you get all the necessary ingredients, scroll further to find out how to prepare zobo.

How to prepare zobo drink

How to make zobo drink

There is nothing too complicated about making zobo, so just follow our instructions, and you should be just fine. Here is what you need to do if you want to prepare this healthy zobo drink:

  • Take your zobo container/package and shake it so that the dirt and dust settle at the bottom. Grab your measuring cup and carefully fetch four cups of leaves from the top, and try to avoid getting too much sand along with them.
  • Give the leaves a quick rinse in cold water, but do not go too hard, or you might wash all the colour off. The previous step should have gotten rid of most of the dirt, so this is more of a precaution.
  • Wash your pineapple and peel its skin off. However, do not discard the peel like you usually would. Instead, give it a rinse and put it in a deep pot.
  • Take the rinsed zobo leaves and add them to the peel in the pot. Add the ginger.
  • Pour enough water into the pot to cover the leaves and peel, cover the pot with a lid and turn the heat on.
  • Cook this until it boils. As soon as it does, turn the heat off. Enjoy the delicious aroma of pineapple and ginger while the pot is cooling off.
  • When the contents of the pot have significantly cooled, get your sieve or whatever else you have decided to use for this, and put the zobo in to strain. You should also add more water when straining the zobo leaves to get all the colour out of them. When you are done with straining, throw the leaves and peel away.
zobo drink with cucumber
  • Add more water to dilute the zobo drink further, as it is going to be very thick and red right after straining.
  • Wash the cucumber and cut it up into small pieces. Put it in a blender. Cut up the pealed pineapple and add it to the cucumber. Pour some water into the blender and blend the contents until they are smooth.
  • Use the strain to remove the pulp from the cucumber-pineapple juice. Then pour the juice into your zobo drink.
  • Add one cap of liquid flavour to the pot and stir the drink with a ladle.
  • Add some sugar to the zobo drink. However, be aware that it gets sweeter as it chills, so do not overdo it. You can also add some artificial sweeteners if you feel like it.
  • Give your zobo a stir and then taste it to make sure that there is enough of everything in there. Then pour it into bottles and store it in the fridge. After a few hours, it should be ready to be served. Zobo drink should always be served cool.

And now you know how to make zobo drink. Wasn’t that simple? Even though there are quite a lot of steps involved, it is really easy to make. Now you and your friends can enjoy a refreshing beverage of your making. Let us know whether you enjoyed this recipe and share your own variations of the zobo drink in the comments.

