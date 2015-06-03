Checkout Phyno biography! If you want to find out where this Nigerian celebrity from, read on! Here you will also learn some interesting facts about Phyno’s life.

You certainly will not argue that Nigerian music is very diverse and rich. There are songs for fans of any genres in our country. Music is something without what a Nigerian can not live. However, you also have to agree that this amazing country is rich in rap music. It's hard to say how many artists of this genre are in Nigeria. Now we would like to talk about Phyno. He is called one of the most extravagant representatives among all the African rappers. Moreover, Phyno is also a producer.

Where is Phyno from?

Who is Phyno and where is he from? His real name is Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, he was born on October 9, 1986. As we have already said, he is not only rapper but also producer as well as songwriter and singer. Yes, he sings pop songs too. However, his musical activity started with work of producer in the early 2000s. He worked with such famous Nigerian artistes as:

Ruggedman

Mr Raw

Bracket

Timaya and others

In addition to English rap, he raps majorly in Igbo. By the way, his Igbo songs are also well-known among rap fans not only in Africa.

Well, where is Phyno from? His hometown is the capital of Enugu State. This is his homeland in all senses: he was born, grew up, educated and even started his musical career there.

Although official data says he is from Enugu, many people still think that his homeland is Anambra State.

The originality of his music allows him to be one of the top African rappers. He has been nominated many times and also won several awards. For example, he got awards from City People Entertainment Awards, Nigeria Entertainment Awards and The Headies.

One of the most authoritative editions of Nigeria, "Nigerian Entertainment Today", gave 4.5 from 5 to his album "No Guts, No Glory." This was Phyno’s debut album. He has a lot of famous songs among which are "Oringo", "Connect", "Ezege", "So Far So Good" and many others.

About Phyno

According to reports, his stage name is from the English word ‘phenomenal’. His childhood friend Emeka gave him the a cool nickname.

And it does not matter where is his homeland. Another important thing is, his music may not loved by everyone but his fans are in every part of the world.

