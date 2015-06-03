Biography of fabulous actress Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh is, without doubt, one of the hottest actresses in Nollywood. Her devoted fans watch every cinema production with her and admire her talent, charisma and good looks. Read Tonto Dikeh biography and learn how she reached all this great success, and what is currently going on in her personal life.

Biography of Tonto Dikeh

The full name of this remarkable actress is Tonto Wigo Charity Dikeh. She is not only a movie star but also producer, recording music artiste, model, and philanthropist. Her many talents only prove how bright and memorable is her personality. The future star was born on June 9th, 1985. Tonto Dikeh age in 2018 is 33 years old. Her birthplace is Port Harcourt, in River State. Tonto Dikeh originated from the Ikwerre tribe.

She was born into a large family – she had seven siblings (five from her mother, and two from her stepmother), and was the third oldest out of them all. Her mother passed away when she was only three years old.

According to Tonto, even though her family had enough money for comfortable life, the early loss of her mother made a severe impact on her. However, she had a very close relationship with her stepmother, referring to her as the best stepmother in the world.

Tonto obtained her primary and secondary education certificates in her native town, Port Harcourt. For her tertiary education, she went to the River State University of Science and Technology and graduated from the faculty of Petrochemical Engineering successfully with a Bachelor’s degree.

However, Tonto Dikeh’s heart belonged to acting. This was what made her take part in the new reality show “Next Movie Star, ”which was supposed to discover Nigeria’s new acting talents and help them get roles in the movies. Tonto Dikeh did not win, but she achieved a respectable first runner-up position and received a lot of love from Nigerians who watched this show, as well as from the well-known Nigerian producers who wanted to see her in their movies. Her career blossomed right after the show, and she started getting the biggest roles in expensive productions.

Acting career

The first famous work of Tonto Dikeh was “Holy Cross”, where she was a lead actress along with Pete Edochie and Jim Iyke. Her role in this movie was stellar and made more famous producers chase her with the role propositions.

In 2010, the actress appeared in the movie “Dirty Secrets”, together with the late Muna Obiekwe. Even though this production attracted huge popularity and did not leave anyone indifferent to Tonto Dikeh’s talent, it has also become a very controversial work, because it contained explicit adult scenes.

Some people criticized Tonto Dikeh for performing in such shameful scenes. But regardless, there were many fans and movie critics, who appreciated her work in this movie and thought it is her best one so far. Despite the controversy, “Dirty Secrets” expanded Tonto Dikeh’s fanbase and brought her more admirers.

So far, Tonto Dikeh’s filmography contains more than thirty movies, which prove that she is a talented and hardworking actress. Some of her prominent works are “Tea or Coffee”, “Pounds and Dollars”, “Missing Rib”, “Crisis in Paradise”, “Games Fools Play”, “Total Love”, “Before the Fall”, “Dangerous Beauty”, “My Fantasy”, “Blackberry Babes”, “Battle of Queens”, and many others.

Music career

Tonto Dikeh is also not the last person when it comes to the music industry.She released a few singles in 2011, such as “Hi” and “It’s Ova” in collaboration with Snypa. Afterwards, she went on releasing her first studio album.

As usual, Tonto Dikeh attracted a lot of controversial opinions because many people doubted her vocal abilities and advised her to go back to acting. However, other people disagreed with them and claimed that they really enjoyed her songs. Tonto Dikeh did not care about criticism – she kept pursuing her musical talents. She brought the fans a brand new single “Crazically Fit” featuring Terry G.

The movie star even got signed to the DB Records label by the famous artiste D’Banj, and under the protection of this music star, she released some new singles like “Ekebe” and “Sugar Rush”, which featured D’Banj himself. Tonto Dikeh left the DB Records label in March 2015.

Interesting facts about Tonto

Tonto Dikeh is a very religious person. She is a devoted Christian and often goes to church to pray and preach. Once she turned to Christian faith, she apologized for her wrongdoings to people who she offended in the past.

She started a Tonto Dikeh foundation, which helps women fight against injustice and offers them psychological help. Apart from this, the organization also takes care of abuse victims and awards scholarships to the students who have financial problems. Tonto Dikeh also helped the Markurdi flood victims financially, and she supports her colleague Halima Abubakar, who has serious health problems.

Tonto has a lot of nicknames in the industry – some of the most prominent are Tontolet, Poko, and Mama King. The interesting fact about her is that she has about 58 tattoos on her body – she is a real tattoo lover.

She has a few profitable endorsement deals.

Personal life of Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh was married for a while. Her marriage sadly did not last long, and it was full of drama, but one good thing she got from this union is her beloved son, King-Andre. You can read everything about her marriage if you proceed further.

Tonto Dikeh marriage

In 2015, Tonto Dikeh married her first and only husband to date. Tonto Dikeh husband name is Olakunle Oladunni Churchill. He is a Lagos native and is a nephew of the former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo. Churchill is an owner of a few large companies, like Big Church Entertainment and Big Churchill Haven Limited. Before Tonto Dikeh, he was married once.

Olakunle Churchill and Tonto Dikeh’s relationship blossomed quickly when they met in a Lagos nightclub. They had a quick beginning of the relationship because they were very much in love. There was a beautiful traditional wedding only less than a year later, during which Tonto was already pregnant.

She gave birth in February 2016. Tonto Dikeh baby name is King-Andre Omodayo-Igo Churchill, and the actress instantly fell in love with her little son. But even the sweet baby boy could not solve the relationship issues between his parent.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, photo from ghafla.com

When the reports about their marriage being on the rocks appeared in the media, they instantly gave a confirmation, each telling their own version of what happened. According to Tonto Dikeh, her husband was physically abusive and cheated on her more than once. As she said, he even beat her up so violently that she suffered a miscarriage, and he also infected her with STDs.

She also added that Olakunle only loved her for her money and not for her personality. Of course, Olakunle Churchill denied all these claims, saying that it was Tonto who threatened to kill him and was abusive. He said that she is lying about the miscarriage. The fans still speculate about who of the former couple is wrong and who is right.

Tonto and Olakunle went their separate ways, and both of them focused on their careers.There is still beef going between them. For instance, Olakunle banned Tonto from showing her son’s face on her brand new reality show. Tonto in return accused him of not spending enough time with their son, and Olakunle replied that she does not let him approach King-Andre. It looks like the former lovers are not going to make up anytime soon. You can read more about their relationship and little son in this article.

We genuinely hope that Tonto Dikeh finds her happiness not only in her career but also in personal life!

Source: Naija.ng