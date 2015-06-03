Former Super Eagles star gives Mikel Obi an important advice after his father's second abduction

- Ex-international Emmanuel Emenike urges Mikel Obi to buy his parent a house in Abuja or Lagos to prevent them from being kidnapped again

- The Tianjin Teda midfielder revealed his father was taken for the second time late last month while he was away in Russia representing his fatherland

- He feels taking him away from that environment might reduce the chances of being abducted again

Former Nigeria international Emmanuel Emenike has urged Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel to relocate his parent to either Abuja or Lagos.

The 31-year-old gave his former national teammate the advice following the recent kidnap of his father few hours before the crucial World Cup game against Argentina in Russia.

Although, the old man has been recovered from his abductors, the former West Ham United star believes the safety of the man is not guaranteed, hence the need for his China based son to buy him a house in a choice city or hire security personnel to guard him.

This will be the second time Michael Obi will be suffering such ordeal - after being taken away about seven years back.

According to ESPN, the former Chelsea midfielder was informed by some of his family members of the development about his father.

However, he was able to contain his feeling and went ahead to fight for Nigeria in a game they lost by a slim margin and then crashed out of the tournament after failing to gather the required points.

Mikel stressed that he was in a devastating mood when the kidnappers called him four hours into the Group D tie between Nigeria and Argentina which the Super Eagles lost 1-2.

His father was on his way to a funeral in south eastern Nigeria from Jos when he was abducted along the Makurdi-Enugu expressway on June 26.

