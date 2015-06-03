Who is wife of Jim Iyke? Which country is she from? All details in our post!

Latest News

Latest News

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Latest News

Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Latest News

Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

0out of 5

Mom mourns teen shot dead by gang of masked men in Brooklyn

0out of 5

Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

0out of 5

Mitch McConnell claims government can't do anything to stop shootings

0out of 5

Nigerian mom takes home baby quadruplets in stars and stripes

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
News

Who is wife of Jim Iyke? Which country is she from? All details in our post!

by 04/07/2018 16:46:00 0 comments 1 Views

Jim Iyke has earned himself a reputation in Nollywood. No wonder Jim Iyke is called “Nollywood’s bad boy.” You will be surprised to know that this actor, in fact, has a happy family! Read everything about Jim Iyke wife and son, and learn the story of how he met his sweetheart.

Jim Iyke wife

Jim Iyke and his girlfriend, photo from dcworldnews.com

James Ikechukwu Esomugha is more famous by the name Jim Iyke in Nigerian movie industry. He is not just one of the most successful actors in Nollywood but also a business man, movie producer, musician, reality TV star, and model. He also donates a lot of money to philanthropic causes – he is a founder of his own Jim Iyke foundation, which helps children who have special needs.

His career started abruptly when he came to Lagos in hopes to be a famous actor. Today, Jim Iyke has a lot of awards for “Best Actor”, which he earned with his talent and bright personality. His prominent works are “Between Kings and Queens”, “And Then There Was You”, “When Love Comes Around” and “American Driver”, which showcase his multiple acting talents. You can read Jim Iyke biography in details, and learn more about this interesting personality.

Jim is a controversial person, mostly due to the active rumors circulating around his personal life. Some people even are convinced that Jim is unable to get married because he is possessed by an evil spirit. While the authenticity of these rumors is doubted by many people, it is true that Jim Iyke was never married. He is one of the most famous bachelors in Nollywood, and many people are wondering when he will finally tie the knot. Does Jim Iyke have a special person to dedicate his life to, and perhaps make her his official wife in the future?

Jim Iyke past relationships

This man had a lot of affairs in the past, but for some reason, most of them ended with failure. For instance, his first known girlfriend was Keturah Hamilton, who is a popular Jamaican model. Jim and Keturah met during the filming tour in the United States, and the feelings blossomed between them. Jim Iyke even told the fans that he is planning on marrying Keturah soon. But, unexpectedly for everyone, Jim and Keturah a messy breakup, and Keturah obviously held a grudge against Jim, saying that she was by his side for six years and he just dumped her without even giving her a phone call. Nobody knows what happened between them, but Keturah seemed really hurt by Jim’s change of heart, especially knowing that they were planning a wedding.

Jim Iyke and Keturah Hamilton

Jim Iyke and Keturah Hamilton, photo from browncoffy.blogspot.com

There were multiple rumors that Jim left Keturah for a Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari. The media saw Nadia as Jim’s potential wife, but their relationship lasted only a few months, with a lot of controversy surrounding it. The two ex-lovers made up later, and they did not go back to being a couple, but they remained friends. Nadia Buari has twin daughters and man

A lot of people thought that their father was Jim Iyke, but these rumors were dispelled by Nadia and Jim. Besides, Nadia reportedly has a husband, who she hides from the media attention.

READ ALSO: Nollywood Nadia Buari twins and personal life

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari, photo from pulse.ng

Jim Iyke wife

Not long after his previous romantic connections, Jim Iyke found a new love. It turned out that Dana Kinduryte, which is the name of Jim Iyke’s sweetheart, is from Lithuania. She resides in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, even though her family comes from the second largest city Kaunas. She is a law graduate, and when she met Jim, she had no idea that he is super popular in Nigeria.

According to Jim Iyke, Dana is the woman who truly is the one for him. He said that she understands him better than anyone else in his life and that the fact she is a regular woman, not a celebrity, helped a lot. Jim Iyke feels that many of his past affairs were too publicized. He is trying not to flaunt their relationship too much.

READ ALSO: Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari: do they have a son together?

Dana Kinduryte

Dana Kinduryte, Jim Iyke baby mama, photo from youtube.com

Jim Iyke son

Dana Kinduryte gave birth to their son on September 1st, 2015. Jim Iyke son name is Harvis Chidubem Iyke. As Jim Iyke confessed in the interview, the birth of his son completely changed his life, making him a stronger and better person. He even refused the help in raising his son from his and Dana’s families, because he wanted to go through the entire experience of raising a child without anyone’s interference. He learned the basics of fatherhood on his own, and it taught him a lot of things he did not understand before. Jim Iyke loves his son more than anything.

Jim Iyke, beloved woman, and son

Jim Iyke, beloved woman, and son, photo from www.sirkenayo.com

Of course, the media is curious if Jim is ever going to get married to Dana because it seems like she is the love of his life. The actor dismissed this question in the interview, apparently because it was too personal. But we genuinely hope that their relationship will not repeat the fate of his previous ones since it looks like Jim and Dana really appreciate each other.

Jim Iyke and son

Jim Iyke and son, photo from fabmumng.com

Jim Iyke is in a happy place – he has a beautiful girlfriend, who is the mother of his precious little son Harvis. He feels happy with his two most loved people in the world. Maybe he does not need the ring on his finger to prove that he is settled down, but we still hope that we will see his gorgeous wedding one day.

READ ALSO: Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri biography

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More