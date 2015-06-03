School teachers found guilty of impregnating SS3 student sacked

Five teachers from the Polytechnic Academic Staff Secondary School Birnin Kebbi were recently fired after they have been found guilty of impregnating some SS3 students of the school.

The female student, whose name and age were not disclosed, was also expelled from the school.

According to NAN, the decision to dismiss the five teachers followed the recommendation of a committee set up by the school to investigate the matter.

“The committee submitted report on Monday and recommended that all the five teachers should be dismissed from service immediately.

READ ALSO: Nigerian policeman spotted helping an accident victim

The management have dismissed the teachers and the victim was also expelled from the school.

“When the committee interrogated each of the teachers, they confessed that they have been having sexual relationship with the victim separately, so, they were sacked immediately based on the committee’s recommendations”, the source added.

NAN also gathered that the affected teachers made an appeal against their dismissal to the school’s management board.

The Principal of the school, Muhammed Mahuta was said to be in hospital for weeks before the incident, but his Vice, Oumar Woulandakoye, confirmed the development, adding that the affected teachers had filed an appeal against their dismissal.

“I will advise that you should wait till the final report of the School Board, because I just received their memo now that they are going to sit on the matter tomorrow,” he said

Get hottest gist on Naija uncensored Facebook Group

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that a Nigerian teacher in Delta state has gotten enough ill behaviors from boys who have defied every means of being disciplined and has decided to go diabolical.

According to reports, some group of boys broke into the school compound and defecated in their classroom. It was gathered that the boys defecated severally in a pupil’s desk and even locked the desk after that.

The students of the school arrived the next day to meet awful smell emitting from their different classrooms. The head teacher, joined by other women took the dump outside, poured kerosene on them and set it on fire in the middle of the road.

Who should be held responsible for exam malpractice? Student, teacher or parents? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng