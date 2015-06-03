Just in: Ex-director of Governor El-Rufai’s campaign dumps APC

Latest News

Latest News

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Latest News

Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Latest News

Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

0out of 5

Mom mourns teen shot dead by gang of masked men in Brooklyn

0out of 5

Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

0out of 5

Mitch McConnell claims government can't do anything to stop shootings

0out of 5

Nigerian mom takes home baby quadruplets in stars and stripes

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
News

Just in: Ex-director of Governor El-Rufai’s campaign dumps APC

by 04/07/2018 16:40:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Former director of Governor El-Rufai's 2015 campaign reportedly dumped the APC

- He allegedly announced his resignation from the ruling party in a letter sent to his ward's party chairman

- Ibrahim reportedly described APC as a sinking ship, saying it has failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people

Jaafaru Ibrahim, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, has reportedly withdrawn his membership of the party.

Ibrahim who was the zonal campaign director of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, during the 2015 election, announced his resignation from the APC in a letter to chairman of the party in his ward, The Cable reports.

He is from Kwabai ward in Zaria local government area of the state.

Ibrahim described APC as a sinking ship, saying it has failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna and Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Federal High Court okays suit seeking impeachment of Buhari by National Assembly

He said remaining in the APC would be tantamount to committing “political suicide”.

Ibrahim allegedly accused Governor El-Rufai of abandoning the party’s manifesto and setting personal goals and objectives, which according to him, are detrimental to the future of the party.

Between June and December 2015, Ibrahim, a legal practitioner, was the interim management committee chairman of Zaria.

“Recent developments before, during and after the party congresses in Kaduna state are further confirmation of our fears that some of us are not wanted in the party, such that our continuous stay and in-house struggles and skirmishes had not only stagnated but rendered the party comatose due to the fact that the worst elements, crooks, swindlers as well as the most selfish have taken control of both the party and the government, making the future of the APC uncertain,” the letter read.

“The state is mired in violence and people are being killed on a daily basis, criminality, rural banditry, cyclical atrocities between political classes, kidnapping and robbery are taking their toll on the lives and livelihood of citizens of the state rendering the constitutional provisions that the Governor as the chief security officer should provide for the security and welfare of the people an empty rhetoric.

“Moreover, the Governor has woefuly failed to address problems such as unemployment, abject poverty, hunger and housing and deliver on its promises as contained in its abandoned manifesto.

“The Kaduna State Government had since lost focus, commitment, zeal, determination, culminating in poor governance as a result of transparency, integrity, due process and accountability deficit.

“Our continued advise both privately and publicly for an improvement on both party administration and the state has been met with stiff opposition over which we have been called names in vituperative and unprintable languages.

“In view of the above therefore, it is obvious that APC in Kaduna state in particular, is like a sinking ship, hence every discernable mind has to scamper into safety as in this circumstances. I am not ready to commit political suicide hence it is with greatest regret that I have formally announce the withdrawal of membership from the party which we laboured to establish forthwith.”

Some of the APC chieftains in the state who have left the party are Yaro Makama Rigachiku, Isa Ashiru, Jagaba Adams Jagaba and Hakeem Baba Ahmed, chief of staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, a new faction has broken away from the APC and has called itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC)

According to Sahara Reporters, the new faction is the same as the new Peoples Democratic Party which joined the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

Buba Galadima who is the former national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and an ally to President Muhammadu Buhari was named the new chairman of the group.

APC Official Tells Why His Party Could Be Voted Out in 2019 - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More