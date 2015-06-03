Nigerian Police officer spotted giving first aid to an accident victim

Just when many Nigerians have lost hope in the Nigeria Police force, a police officer just showed that they are still good people dedicated to their service.

A man identified as Boye Abe recently took to his Facebook page to applaud a police officer who gave first aid treatment to some accident victims.

According to the man, a minor accident happened between a Keke and an Okada and both parties were injured. He continued that when they were about to leave, some policemen came with their van and offered to give them some first aid treatment.

The overly surprised man continued in his post saying he was shocked as he has never witnessed such kind gestures from any Nigerian police officer.

He wrote; "For those of us who have lost hope (and faith?) In the Nigerian Police Force and think nothing good can ever come out of them, I have a very pleasant surprise for you.

I was minding my business somewhere around CMS Bus Stop on Lagos Island this afternoon and witnessed an incident I just had to capture on camera and share here.

Apparently, there had been a minor accident minutes before between two commercial cycles...a Tricycle (Keke NAPEP) and a Motorcycle (OKADA).

Lo and behold, the Mobile Policemen on duty nearby rushed to the scene, not to demand for bribe, but to give First Aid treatment to a victim of the accident....complete with their own First Aid Kit!

Whaooooo!"

See pictures below.

Policeman gives first aid treatment to an accident victim. Boye Abe/Facebook

Policeman gives first aid treatment to an accident victim. Boye Abe/Facebook

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that a Nigerian Twitter user identified as Andrew Solomon has recently lamented on the excesses of the officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the brutality Nigerians face at the hands of the officials.

Solomon took to Twitter to express his frustration and to report a SARS official simply identified as John, who he said boasted that he could kill anyone without being punished by the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris.

Solomon tweeted: "This officer boasted to us that his name is John and that he is in charge of Auchi Agenebode road. He said even the IG can not discipline him should he kill us along that bush part. This man is a time bomb waiting to happen."

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng