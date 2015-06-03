Latest News

Nigerian man beats wife to death for accepting a gift of N200

by 04/07/2018 15:52:00

A Nigerian man identified as Henry Anaele has been charged with murder after he was found guilty of beating his wife to death over N200 gift she accepted from a stranger.

Chief Magistrate, O.O. Olatunji said the accused should be remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons pending advice from the state director of public prosecutions (DPP).

According to NAN, the 40-years old man found out that someone gave his wife– Chinyere, 35, the sum of N200, which did not go down well with him.

And upon questioning her, he claimed she could not give any tangible answer as to why she would accept the money from the stranger.

It angered him more, which led him to beat up his wife to the point of death. The accused after he found out his wife was dead, made an attempt to escape but was apprehended by neighbors and handed over to the police.

According to the magistrate, the offense contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes a death sentence for offenders.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that a heavily pregnant woman in Abuja was beaten to death by her husband for expecting another baby girl. The story was revealed by a human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye.

Ugwuonye disclosed that: “The incident occurred in Abuja early yesterday (Tuesday) morning. The woman was 8 months pregnant. She already had 3 daughters for the man. We believe the attack occurred when the man learned that the pregnancy was going to be another baby girl. He got mad because he had expected a baby boy. Neighbors heard the woman screaming in the early hours of the night, and some sound of a struggle. Apparently, he beat her to death.

At daybreak, the man went to the police station and reported that his wife suffered a sudden but natural death. But the story did not make sense. The police spoke to the neighbors and discovered he was beating the woman. Also the police spoke to their first daughter who told the police that their father beat their mum to death. Apparently, the young girls watched as their father killed their mother. They probably know why because it is bad to bear a girl instead of a boy."

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

