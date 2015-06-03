Former Big Brother contestant Leo shares some emotional trauma men face

- Former Big Brother Naija contestant Leo recently took to his Twitter page to narrate some emotional trauma some men go through

- He shared a story of a lady who abandoned her husband for a richer man

- The model added that men go through a lot of emotional heartbreak but never talk about it

Ex-BBNaija housemate Leo Babarinde Dasilva took to his Twitter page to share an emotional story of a certain colleague at his former workplace.

According to Leo, many Nigerian men go through a lot of emotional trauma but because they are men they bottle it up.

He narrated how his colleague marred his wife, help train her through school just for her to abandon him for a richer guy after birthing a child for him.

He wrote; “Men go through heart break a lot but “be a man” won’t let some of us voice it out.

I remember a former co-worker of mine, he got married very early. Let’s say 24, straight after Uni. The girl he married, she wasn’t done with school at the time.

My G assisted her till she was done.

She got done and after like a year, they had a daughter together. He decided to look for a job for her.

They were very happy. Both of them working and growing together. Now this is where the story turns bad. She met a “rich” man at work.

She started having an affair and she got pregnant by this “rich man”. She confessed to him, left him and traveled abroad with the rich man. Mind you she left her first kid with him.

Long and short of the story, it’s been over 10years. No karma. The lady is enjoying her life abroad. The man is still doing his best to raise his daughter. God bless him.

This life is very sad but we move still.”

Source: Naija.ng