Serving NYSC members in Cross River state get married

Just like they say, you can never know where you will find love. A one year service to the nation became a love story for two Nigerian graduates.

Two serving NYSC members Hannah and Philip are now married. The couple who recently shared pictures of their wedding online, appreciating their friends for their support.

Both lovers who are serving in Cross River state got married in April, 2018. Posting their wedding pictures from their wedding ceremonies, they captioned it; "If Corper marry Corper We go born Better.." That old school gyration song in camp.

See wedding pictures below.

READ ALSO: Chidinma and Kizz Daniel unfollow each other on Instagram, spark breakup rumors

Philip and Hannah on their traditional wedding. Source: Esamine Philip/Facebook

Hannah on her bridal shower. Source: Esamine Philip/Facebook

Get hottest gist on Naija uncensored Facebook Group

Hannah and Philip in NYSC camp. Source: Esamine Philip/Facebook

Bridal shower. Source: Esamine Philip/Facebook

Philip and Hannah on their white wedding. Source: Esamine Philip/Facebook

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that a hilarious wedding invitation showing a bride-to-be who has "captured" her man is causing much amusement on Twitter. Radio personality Melusi Gawozi shared the image on his Twitter profile recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Get best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

The unconventional invite has the caption:"The hunt is over. Save the date: 01.09.18." The man is seen lying on the ground, bound by a rope. The bride-to-be stands victoriously over him.

The image plays on prevalent perceptions that men are afraid of committing to long-term relationships or marriage.

Would you invite your ex to your wedding? Why? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng