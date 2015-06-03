Latest News

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

Mom mourns teen shot dead by gang of masked men in Brooklyn

Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

Mitch McConnell claims government can't do anything to stop shootings

Nigerian mom takes home baby quadruplets in stars and stripes

Stephen Saad

Adrian Gore

Anas Sefrioui

Christoffel Wiese

Oba Otudeko

Agyin Asare

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Dag Heward-Mills

News

2019: Igbo group calls for unity in support of President Buhari

- A group in Lagos called on Igbos to rally support for Ambode and Buhari

- The group urged Igbos to play politics with sense

- It said the president has said he would support an Igbo presidency in 2023

A socio-political group, Igbo Vision in APC, says the only way forward for Igbos in Lagos state is to unite and support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode in 2019.

The group made the declaration on Wednesday, July 4 at its meeting in Lagos, organised to endorse President Buhari and Gov. Ambode for re-election in 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the event, Mr Joe Igbokwe, Lagos State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that various Igbo groups in the state must unite in the interest of Igbos in Lagos.

“It is not about money, it is about our interest that we are fighting for. We should unite and showcase our strength. Based on our strength, we will be recognised.

“We need to make a statement with our votes. Governor Ambode wants Igbos in one form, we must harmonise everybody.

“We need to have a single forum that will bear APC, either Igbo in APC or Ndigbo in APC that will accommodate everybody.

“We need to work with other Igbo groups and persons to get the strength we need to negotiate and change the equation.

“Igbo nation should know that if we need to be relevant in Nigeria politically, we need to join APC for us to have a President of Nigeria from Igbo extraction in shortest distance.

“We should queue behind Buhari in 2019,” he said.

He urged Igbos to play the politics by bringing everyone together across the country and stop hate speech and bigotry.

The publicity secretary quoted Buhari as saying that, “there is no reason why Igbo should not produce President in 2023” and admonished all Igbos to “play reasonable politics.“

Igbokwe, who also admonished Igbos in Lagos not to approach 2019 general elections with a divided house, recalled that the Igbos were polarised during 2015 general elections.

He said that the division in the house affected the group in the scheme of things in Lagos APC.

According to him, the leadership of APC in the state, after 2015 election results, thought every Igbo man voted for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hence the distrust for Igbos thereafter.

Igbokwe commended the Executives of Igbos across all local government areas in Lagos state for standing behind the party in spite of the hard times the group went through after 2015 elections.

According to him, though there is no serious opposition in Lagos like it happened in 2015, the Igbos should not repeat the mistake they made in 2015 elections by voting against Ambode.

He reminded the Igbos in the state that “things have changed.”

“In Lagos, we need to showcase our strength by bringing everybody on board. The fight for supremacy is over.

“We are looking beyond peanuts, but on things that will help us and our children. Our votes must be noticed in numbers, we have a lot of work to do to be recognised.

” The number of Ndigbos in Lagos can no longer be ignored. We need to organise ourselves. “We don’t have any other place go than to remain in APC.

“We must play the politics. We need to be on the same page. We should not be spectators, it is a game of number, we have to go out and fight for votes.”

Also speaking, Chief Uche Dimgba, the Eze Ndigbo, Ikeja, said that there was need to sensitise Igbos on the need to unify and mobilise for Buhari and Ambode, to actualise the vision and aspirations of Igbos.

Dimgba, who said that the group still believed in APC, added that no effort would be spared to bring all aggrieved together to support Buhari and Ambode.

Mr Leo Obasi, the Organising Secretary of the group, said that there was a need for stronger Igbo organisations in Lagos APC for the benefits of Ndigbos.

Obasi, who noted that the Igbo leadership in Lagos were divided, urged them to consider the future of the Sout-East people in the state in all they did.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting brought together Igbo leaders across the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state

Meanwhile, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), has said that 2019 will determine the future of the Igbo people and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would support the region when the need arises.

He said that the Southeast people have the right to govern Nigeria because they are part and parcel of the nation.

Speaking at the first leg of the Southeast rally for President Muhammadu Buhari, he said that Buhari and the APC would support the region when the need arises.

