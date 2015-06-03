List of top ongoing and current corruption cases involving Nigerian politicians (infographics)

One of the focal points of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is fighting corruption.

According to the president, corruption is a monster that must be decisively dealt with.

“As a nation, if we truly desire to survive, it is imperative that we fight and get rid of this monster before it kills us all”, President Buhari was once quoted..

Three years into his administration, the anti-corruption fight is waxing stronger as powerful politicians, who hitherto had been sacred cows, are now being tried, and even convicted.

In this piece, NAIJ.com presents a list of some of the ongoing and current corruption cases involving Nigerian politicians.

List of top ongoing corruption cases involving Nigerian politicians. Credit: TransparencIT

1. Ex-Governor Murtala Nyako - N29bn

The former governor of Adamawa state, alongside eight others, allegedly laundered N29 billion. Nyako is being prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Okon Abang at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Ex-Governor Murtala Nyako - N29bn. Credit: TransparencIT

2. Ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa - N15bn

The former governor of Sokoto state, alongside 16 others, is also facing corruption trial.

Bafarawa is facing a 33-count charge bordering on corruption, illegal sale of government shares, misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen properties and unauthorised payments allegedly committed between 2003 and 2007.

3. Ex-Governor Gabriel Suswan - N9.9bn

The former governor of Benue state is facing corruption charges to the tune of N9.9billion preferred against him by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

4. Ex-Minister Abba Moro - N676m

Abba Moro was the minister of interior during former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration. Moro is standing trial with three others over alleged N676 million recruitment fraud.

Others charged along with him are the former permanent secretary in the ministry, Anastacia Nwobia and a Deputy Director in the ministry, F.O. Alayabami

5. Olisa Metuh - N400m

Olisah Metuh - N400m. Credit: TransparencIT

The former publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, is facing trial on alleged diversion of N400 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

6. Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu - N700m

A former governorship candidate of the PDP, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; the State Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih; and two other chieftains of the party are facing trial over alleged money laundering to the tune of N700 million naira.

Note that there are other top corruption cases going on but the above listed above were those slated for hearing on Wednesday, July 4.

Meanwhile, Senator Joshua Dariye who is also a former governor of Plateau state, on Tuesday, June 12, asked Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if there was any saint in Nigeria.

The former governor asked this when the prosecution counsel was urging the court to impose the maximum sentence against him to serve as deterrent.

Eventually, Dariye was found guilty and was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

