Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

Mom mourns teen shot dead by gang of masked men in Brooklyn

Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

Mitch McConnell claims government can't do anything to stop shootings

Nigerian mom takes home baby quadruplets in stars and stripes

Stephen Saad

Adrian Gore

Anas Sefrioui

Christoffel Wiese

Oba Otudeko

Agyin Asare

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Dag Heward-Mills

News

List of top ongoing and current corruption cases involving Nigerian politicians (infographics)

by 04/07/2018 15:27:00

One of the focal points of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is fighting corruption.

According to the president, corruption is a monster that must be decisively dealt with.

“As a nation, if we truly desire to survive, it is imperative that we fight and get rid of this monster before it kills us all”, President Buhari was once quoted..

Three years into his administration, the anti-corruption fight is waxing stronger as powerful politicians, who hitherto had been sacred cows, are now being tried, and even convicted.

READ ALSO: Federal High Court okays suit seeking impeachment of Buhari by National Assembly

In this piece, NAIJ.com presents a list of some of the ongoing and current corruption cases involving Nigerian politicians.

List of top ongoing corruption cases involving Nigerian politicians

List of top ongoing corruption cases involving Nigerian politicians. Credit: TransparencIT

1. Ex-Governor Murtala Nyako - N29bn

The former governor of Adamawa state, alongside eight others, allegedly laundered N29 billion. Nyako is being prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Okon Abang at the Federal High Court Abuja.

List of top ongoing corruption cases involving Nigerian politicians

Ex-Governor Murtala Nyako - N29bn. Credit: TransparencIT

2. Ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa - N15bn

The former governor of Sokoto state, alongside 16 others, is also facing corruption trial.

Bafarawa is facing a 33-count charge bordering on corruption, illegal sale of government shares, misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen properties and unauthorised payments allegedly committed between 2003 and 2007.

3. Ex-Governor Gabriel Suswan - N9.9bn

The former governor of Benue state is facing corruption charges to the tune of N9.9billion preferred against him by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

4. Ex-Minister Abba Moro - N676m

Abba Moro was the minister of interior during former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration. Moro is standing trial with three others over alleged N676 million recruitment fraud.

Others charged along with him are the former permanent secretary in the ministry, Anastacia Nwobia and a Deputy Director in the ministry, F.O. Alayabami

5. Olisa Metuh - N400m

List of top ongoing corruption cases involving Nigerian politicians

Olisah Metuh - N400m. Credit: TransparencIT

The former publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, is facing trial on alleged diversion of N400 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

6. Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu - N700m

A former governorship candidate of the PDP, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; the State Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih; and two other chieftains of the party are facing trial over alleged money laundering to the tune of N700 million naira.

Note that there are other top corruption cases going on but the above listed above were those slated for hearing on Wednesday, July 4.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Senator Joshua Dariye who is also a former governor of Plateau state, on Tuesday, June 12, asked Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if there was any saint in Nigeria.

The former governor asked this when the prosecution counsel was urging the court to impose the maximum sentence against him to serve as deterrent.

Eventually, Dariye was found guilty and was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption - On NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
