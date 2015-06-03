Johannesburg residents woke up on Thursday morning to reports of cash-in-transit heists in the east and south of the city.

A dramatic robbery took place in Boksburg at about 6.15am‚ where an ATM van came under attack on North and Atlas roads.

Multiple explosions and shootings took place during the attack‚ believed to involve a G4S security team. One security official was reportedly shot though his condition was not known.