Lagoon fightback: minister of fishing in troubled waters

Bathers in the Langebaan Lagoon may soon have more than wind and currents to contend with.

Two proposed industrial-scale fish farms in the bay waters of the lagoon now have the backing of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa, despite fears from locals they may damage the environment, pollute protected lagoon waters and even attract sharks.

Last month, Molewa dismissed numerous appeals against her decision to grant environmental authorisation for both the private aquaculture farms and the creation of a large aquaculture development zone (ADZ) in the area.

The move has alarmed several stakeholders in the hospitality and sporting sectors, particularly sailors for whom the Langebaan Lagoon is a popular yacht-racing destination.