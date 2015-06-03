But these unsung heroes aren’t always treated equally – a fact that is often seen in their earnings.

While petrol stations can differ on how much they pay based on individual ownership‚ currently‚ the prescribed minimum wage - as set out on December 6 2016 - is R1‚126.35 per week‚ according to the South African Petroleum Industry Association.

Depending on which outlet they work for‚ some can even earn up to R9‚000 a month.

The majority of fuel attendants are young men with an average age of about 27‚ according to a report from BusinessTech.

28-year-old Sandile Zwane is a fuel attendant at an Engen garage in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

He said he loves his job‚ which is why he treats his customers well - even though some aren’t as friendly as he is.

“Sometimes customers come here and don’t even tell us how much petrol they want‚ but the customer is always right so you just need to relax and handle it‚” said Zwane. “Some come to the garage complaining about the fuel hikes and sometimes they treat us as if the increase in the price of fuel is our fault.”

Zwane said that it is sometimes hard to be positive because of negative customers‚ but nonetheless he generally remains cheerful.

“Especially taxi drivers‚” he said jokingly. “They are extremely impatient.”

He said that his colleagues show the same enthusiasm and attitude‚ and they keep a smile on their faces when serving customers.

“We all make mistakes‚ but it is important that we don’t dwell on them but rather grow from them‚” said Zwane.