In terms of the legal framework of the Ingonyama Trust‚ Zwelithini is the sole trustee of the land.

The act as it is provides for the establishment of board to administer the affairs of the Trust and the Trust land.

But the panel‚ which recommended the scrapping of the act and the dissolution of the board‚ has found that the trust's current practices were inconsistent with the government's land policy‚ and did not secure land tenure for residents.

Zwelithini said that any move to compromise his hold on the swathes of traditional land was an insult to Zulu culture itself.

"l am here to remind you who birthed you. This is important because someone who knows themselves knows that what we are faced with today is spitting on the work of our forefathers‚" he said.

"The truth is that this nation that we fought for so hard‚ that we were arrested for‚ that we died for‚ today we are being punished. They are saying we must be stripped of what we have. Where must we go? We thought we were part of South Africa. The truth is that our existence is an annoyance‚" he added.

He also had terse words for political parties‚ with veiled references to EFF leader Julius Malema.

"I will not be disrespected by children who are not older than my own children‚ who say they aren't afraid of me. A child who thinks they can just do and say what they want about me because they lead a political party‚ I am too old for that‚" he said.

"As you await to hear what the future holds for you‚ so that you can make a decision. One of the decisions you need to make is that how much longer will you allow yourselves to be bullied by people who ask you to vote but don't like you‚ they only like your vote‚" he said.