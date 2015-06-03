Jubilation across Nigeria as lawmakers move to review age limit on employment

- Members of the House of Representatives have announced their plan to review the age limit on employment in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has called for a review of the age limit in vacancies announced by some government agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force.

This followed a motion under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) at plenary on Wednesday, July 4.

Moving the motion, Benson expressed worry that most of the vacancies often required that applicants must not be more than 30 years of age.

He further expressed concern that citizens who served at the age of 30 years would be denied the opportunity to be gainfully employed by the country they had laboured to serve.

Benson maintained that the development would lead to young Nigerians falsifying their ages to benefit from the available vacancies, an action that would further tint the integrity of the Civil Service.

“Alarmed that 55.9 per cent of Nigeria’s 196 million population are between 15 and 64 years of age and by capping job entry at 30 years of age, over half of the said population will be denied opportunity to be gainfully employed.

“Further alarmed that data released by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics in 2016, shows that unemployment continue to be highest for persons aged between 15 and 34 and that the unemployment rate among citizens between 25-34 years of age increased to 15.4 per cent in fourth quarter of 2016.

“Believe that employment into the Federal Civil Service after considering Federal Character should be on merit and competence without age barrier,” he canvassed.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House therefore urged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) concerned to consider re-opening their online portal so that above 30 years but still below 40 years could apply and be given equal opportunity.

It also mandated its Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity, and National Planning and Economic Development to review the employability criteria of all MDAs.

This according to the House would ensure no eligible applicant is discriminated against on the basis of age.

It further mandated its committee on legislative compliance to ensure the deliberations and resolutions of the House were communicated to all MDAs and eliminate discrimination in the civil service.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned the federal government for allegedly making Arabic language compulsory in the police aptitude test.

CAN in a statement called for the cancellation of the aptitude test which was organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in 156 centres nationwide.

The association said it is a violation of the Constitution and the secular nature of the country, to mandate both Christians and Muslims to answer questions in Arabic language.

Source: NAN

Source: Naija.ng