Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Naguib Sawiris

Mohamed Mansour

Miloud Chaabi

Youssef Mansour

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Bishop David Oyedepo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

News

Reformed APC names leaders (full list)

by 05/07/2018 01:49:00 0 comments 1 Views

On Wednesday, July 4, a new splinter faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress was formed by some aggrieved members of the party.

The members who named the party the Reformed APC while addressing a press conference in Abuja announced Buba Galadima - an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari as its chairman.

Also, Kassim Afegbua, a spokesperson to a former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida was announced as the R-APC's national publicity secretary, Premium Times reports.

READ ALSO: APC chairman Oshiomhole reacts to formation of Reformed APC

Below is the full list of the national officers of the R-APC as announced by Galadima:

1. Yobe State – Buba Galadima (National Chairman)

2. Kano State – Bala Muhd Gwagwarwa (National Deputy Chairman, North)

3. Abia State – Chief Theo Nkire (National Deputy Chairman, South East)

4. Ondo State – Hon. Eko Olakunle (National Vice Chairman South West)

5. Kaduna State – Hon. Hussaini Dambo (National Vice Chairman North West)

6. Kogi State – Mahmud Mohammed Abubakar – (National Vice Chairman, North Central)

7. Benue State – Hon. Godwin Akaan (Deputy National Secretary)

8. Oyo State -Dr Fatai Atanda (National Secretary)

9. Edo State – Kazeem Afegbua (National Publicity Secretary)

10. Adamawa State – Daniel Bwala (Financial Secretary)

11. Jigawa State – Abba Malami Taura (Deputy National Auditor)

READ ALSO: Breaking: New APC faction emerges, Buhari’s ally named new chairman

12. Kwara State – Hon. Kayode Omotosho (National Treasurer)

13. Anambra State -Barr. Nicholas Asuzu (National Youth Leader)

14. Rivers State – Barr. Baride A. Gwezia (Legal Adviser)

15. Katsina State – Haj Aisha Kaita (National Woman Leader)

16. Bauchi State – Mrs. Fatima Adamu (National Welfare Secretary)

17. Ogun State -Alh. Isiak Akinwumi (Deputy Financial Secretary)

18. Zamfara State – Alh. Bashir Mai Mashi (Deputy National Treasurer)

19. Abuja – Hauwa Adam Mamuda (Deputy Welfare Secretary)

20. Sokoto State – Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir (Deputy National Publicity Secretary)

21. Katsina State – M. T. Liman (National Organising Secretary)

22. Niger State – Dr Theo Sheshi ( Deputy National Organising Secretary.

READ ALSO: Outrage as policeman kills NYSC female member in Abuja

Some of the party's state chairmen include:

1. Adamawa – Dimas Ezra

2. Anambra – Sir Toby Chukwudi Okwuaya

3. Bauchi – Sani Shehu

4. Benue – Noah Mark Dickson

5. Jigawa – Hon. Nasiru Garba Dantiye

6. Kaduna – Col. Gora (Rtd)

7. Kano – Umar Haruna Doguwa

8. Katsina – Sada Ilu

9. Kogi – Alh. Hadi Ametuo

10. Ogun – Alhaji Adeleke Adewale Taofeek

11. Ondo – Hon. Otetubi Idowu

12. Oyo – Alh. Ali Alimi Isiaka Adisa

13. Yobe – Mohammed Burgo Dalah

14. Zamfara – Alh. Nasiru Yakubu

15. Niger – Hon. Samaila Yusuf Kontagora

16. FCT – Adaji Usman

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a new faction was broken out of the APC and called itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

The new party is the same as the new Peoples Democratic Party which joined the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

The party's national chairman during his speech on Wednesday, July 4, accused the APC of trying to shut out the nPDP from the activities of the party.

He said the party would now be addressed as RAPC and that all national and ward leaders have been appointed.

APC Is The Worst Party in Nigeria, I Regret Being a Member | - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

