Forum of PDP local government chairmen endorse ex-minister as party's candidate for 2019

- The race for the 2019 presidential election is gaining momentum as the days go by

- One of the aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), is making inroads in the political space

- Turaki, also known as KTT, has been endorsed by the party's local government chairmen nationwide

The Forum of PDP local government chairmen has endorsed the aspiration of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki to seek the presidential mandate of the PDP at the party’s convention.

The chairman of the forum, Kabiru Bello Dandafo from Kano state assured Turaki of their support ahead of the party's primary election later this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said: “You have what it takes to vie for the presidency of this country. We the delegates are ready to cast our votes for you. Past mistakes will not be made when delegates were being bought.

“We demand from the National Executive Committee of the PDP a hitch-free convention which provides a level playing ground for all and end the era of impunity. We pray for God’s protection, guidance and victory for you at the convention.”

Responding to his endorsement, Turaki thanks the forum for their support and outlined his qualities and experience ahaed of the presidential race.

“I am a 21st Century leader in terms of knowledge, courage and ICT compliance. I am well-educated and without any baggage as far integrity or credibility is concerned.

“Above all, I have the fear of God. When you have the fear of God you will be compassionate and be sensitive to the yearnings of your people,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ex-director of El-Rufai’s campaign dumps APC

Similarly, the Kebbi state chapter of the PDP on Saturday, May 12, endorsed Turaki as their presidential aspirant at the party secretariat in Birnin Kebbi.

The endorsement came after Turaki visited his home state to consult with his people before making his political decision, declaring his ambition to contest for the office of the president of come 2019.

PDP's Magnificent 7 for 2019 on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng