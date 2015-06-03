Policeman kills 23-year old NYSC member a day to her passing out in Abuja

- The Nigeria Police Force continues to drag its name into the mud due to the conduct of its personnel

A policeman has allegedly shot dead a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The deceased, Linda Angela Igwetu, was billed to pass out of the NYSC programme on Thursday, July 5, after a compulsory one-year service in the nation's capital.

The incident was revealed on social media by a Twitter user with the handle @Chiskyyy on Wednesday, July 4.

The tweet was later confirmed by the deceased sister via her handle @Chinny3bs, after she retweeted and demanded for justice for her late sister.

The late Corps member who was 23, served at Outsource Global Company in Mabushi and was said to have gone out with her friends, as part of celebration for the completion of her year service.

The incident has sparked massive outrage on social media as some Nigerians have reiterated their calls for the scrapping of the NYSC.

Throwing more light on the incident after inquiring from the family, the convener of the #EndSARS #ReformPoliceNG on Twitter, Segun Awosanya tweeted: “She finished at work late at 11 p.m (Tuesday) and joined a few friends for a hangout before their passing out parade scheduled for Thursday (today).

“They left for home around 3 a.m (Wednesday) and was shot at shortly after the checkpoint near Ceddi Plaza by a police officer, identified as Benjamin Peters.

“The bullet hit Angela on her side, by the midriff, and she began losing blood in the open roof vehicle.

“She was rushed to the Garki Hospital but they would not treat her until they saw a police report, despite the fact that the police officers were present. While the deliberation was ongoing, Angela bled to death.”

Awosanya said the case was taken to the Federal Secretariat police station and his group was awaiting the police report on the incident.

He said they had written a petition to the police commissioner and the Force headquarters in Abuja on the matter, adding that the case would go to court.

“The police said they saw a convertible car and they did not know those inside. Then, the policeman who shot at them, said that he heard ‘help!’ in his subconscious.

“My question is: even if you heard a cry for help in your subconscious, is the solution to firing at the person who was shouting for help? You could not stop them, double-cross them or find a way to stop the vehicle to be sure everyone was okay; you instead opened fire at them?

“I think this is a lie. They are only trying to cover up their evil acts,” he added.

FCT police command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, has confirmed that the command was investigating the incident.

The incident happened 48 hours after seven policemen were killed while conducting a stop and search exercise around the popular Galadimawa roundabout, a suburb of the FCT.

A security advisory circulated round the city on Tuesday, July 3, urged residents to avoid night movements or late evening activities for now.

“When stopped by security personnel, you should be calm and properly identify self in a calm and cool manner. Avoid any confrontational approach or attitudes with law enforcement agencies as these may lead to unwarranted aggression if handled badly,” it stated.

Source: Naija.ng