Senator Ndume identifies two conditions that can bring down APC

A former Senate leader and the senator representing Southern Borno, Alhaji Ali Ndume, dismissed the new group, saying that only God and time could determine the direction of the APC in 2019.

Senator Ali Ndume, in an interview dismissed the new group.

He said the threat by the R-APC and nPDP to leave the APC would never spell doom for it, but only God and time would tell.

The Senator who admitted that politics is all about interest, said there was however, nothing wrong if an aggrieved group voices out its displeasure.

He added that movement from one political party to another is normal in politics.

According to Premium Times, Ndume spoke when he visited the headquarters of the party in Abuja.

He said: “Let me say that this party is a party of time decided by the Nigerian masses and it is only God that can decide the time of a political party..

“A party as bad as PDP ruled this country for 16 years, so we are just here slightly for over one thousand days, and the people that destroyed, impacted or inflicted damages on the country were here for 16 years and (are) expecting the APC to fix the country in less than four years.

“This building (party secretariat) takes not less than two years to be built but if you want to destroy it, you can do that in 30 minutes.

“So, what is happening is that we have gone down to a level almost irreparable and God in his infinite mercy brought APC under the leadership of our current president. All Nigerians know him; he is a human being and no human being is 100 per cent perfect.

“In our system today, you will all agree with me that we are lucky to have such a person, and in span of three years you don’t expect everything to be back to normal, 100 per cent, but God knows and Nigerians know that this government of APC, there is light at the end of tunnel.”

“Let me first of all say we don’t have such issue in Borno State. I was one of the few of the nPDP that formed the APC at the beginning. I don’t think I’m the right person to comment on the activities of the nPDP because I also read as you did on the pages of the newspapers.

“But having said this, what is happening is part of politics, especially now in our political days, all of us are Nigerians, we know what is happening. So, politics is about interest and if somebody feels that his or her interest will be more protected by voicing out his dissent, it is a movement that is normal in politics.”

NAIJ.com had reported that a new faction broke away from the All progressives Congress (APC) and has called itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC)

According to Sahara Reporters, the new faction is the same as the new Peoples Democratic Party which joined the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

Buba Galadima who is the former national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change and an ally to President Muhammadu Buhari was named the new chairman of the group.

Source: Naija.ng