Presidency reacts to alleged court order asking National Assembly to begin process of impeaching Buhari

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says Federal Government is not aware of any court judgement directing the National Assembly to commence impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister stated this while reacting to questions at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, July 4.

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo and presided by Justice Maurice Onyetenu, had on Wednesday reported to have ordered the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment process against President Buhari.

Onyetenu gave the order based on the suit filed by Kanmi Ajibola and Sulaiman Adeniyi, both lawyers, urging the court to enforce the National Assembly to impeach President Buhari.

However, the minister said he only heard about the judgement and he needed to read it before making any comment on the issue.

“I’m just hearing from you. So, I will need to read it first time myself before I can make any comment. I didn’t hear (that),’’

Source: Naija.ng