Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A 'God' – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

Mom mourns teen shot dead by gang of masked men in Brooklyn

Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

Mitch McConnell claims government can't do anything to stop shootings

Nigerian mom takes home baby quadruplets in stars and stripes

News

Presidency reacts to alleged court order asking National Assembly to begin process of impeaching Buhari

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says Federal Government is not aware of any court judgement directing the National Assembly to commence impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister stated this while reacting to questions at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, July 4.

READ ALSO: Breaking: New APC faction emerges, Buhari's ally named new chairman

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo and presided by Justice Maurice Onyetenu, had on Wednesday reported to have ordered the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment process against President Buhari.

Onyetenu gave the order based on the suit filed by Kanmi Ajibola and Sulaiman Adeniyi, both lawyers, urging the court to enforce the National Assembly to impeach President Buhari.

However, the minister said he only heard about the judgement and he needed to read it before making any comment on the issue.

"I'm just hearing from you. So, I will need to read it first time myself before I can make any comment. I didn't hear (that),'

NAIJ.com had reported that a Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, ordered the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Vanguard, Justice Maurine Adaobi Onyetenu on Wednesday, July 4, gave the order based on the suit filed by two Nigerians, Kanmi Ajibola, a lawyer and Sulaiman Adeniyi, a human right activist.

The duo had urged the court to enforce the National Assembly to impeach President Buhari, three months ago, after writing to both the lower and the upper chambers of the National Assembly on the need to impeach the president.

Why President Buhari cannot control killings in Nigeria - Nigerians cry out on NAIJ.com TV

Source: Naija.ng

