APC chairman Oshiomhole reacts to formation of Reformed APC

- Adams Oshiomhole begged those aggrieved in the APC to be patient

- He said he knew of the party's challenges before he took over

- He asked them to trust his new leadership

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives (APC) has reiterated his appeal to aggrieved members of the party to be patient with his leadership, in an apparent response to the emergence on Wednesday of a rebel group, Reformed APC(R-APC)

“My appeal to all those who are aggrieved is to be patient,” Oshiomhole said.

Oshiomhole spoke to newsmen after receiving the report of the party’s just concluded National Convention Appeal Panel Committee’s report on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Buba Galadima who is the National Chairman of the Reformed APC, announced its formation at a news conference at the Sheraton Hotels in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The assurance is that under my leadership, we will make honest mistakes and once our attention is drawn, we will find courage to make up for our mistake.

“Some people say how can people eat their words, for me, I will eat my words if it is nutritious enough and if that is what I have to do to have peace in the family,” Oshiomhole said.

He expressed appreciation to members of the party for his election and for entrusting with him, the responsibility to pilot the party’s affairs at this time.

He acknowledged that he knew of the party’s challenges before accepting the task, saying that it was a huge opportunity for him and other newly elected executives of the party to make a difference.

This, Oshiomhole said, was not only for the party, but for the country generally.

“So, I appeal to people to realise that a blind man can redeem his eyes if he applies the correct medication, but you can’t force it to open overnight,” he said.

He added that forcing the eyes to open overnight, would create more problems and damage the eye the more.

The APC national chairman maintained that he would do everything possible to sustain confidence and trust, adding that everybody was important in the party.

He also said that everybody in the party matters, adding that he would run an inclusive party.

“I pray for wisdom and courage and I believe that we have it and we will deploy it for peace within the APC family, Oshiomhole said.

NAIJ.com had reported that a new faction broke away from the All progressives Congress (APC) and has called itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC)

According to Sahara Reporters, the new faction is the same as the new Peoples Democratic Party which joined the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

Buba Galadima who is the former national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change and an ally to President Muhammadu Buhari was named the new chairman of the group.

