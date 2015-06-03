British banker opens stockbroking firm in Zimbabwe

Business Daily

A consortium of British fund managers, led by Nigel Little, has been approved to open stockbroking firm in Zimbabwe, thereported.

The new stockbroking firm Morgan & Co. has been issued with a trading licence by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe and will be fully operational from August.

Little has a distinguished career as an investment banker spanning more than 40 years. Until 2009 Nigel was Vice-Chairman of Canaccord Capital Corporation as well as Executive President of the investment bank's UK and European operations - a position which he held for seven years. As a leading investment banker with expertise in the natural resources sector, Nigel has significant experience in the oil and gas equities markets having been involved with capital raises for a large number of UK and international oil and gas companies.

In his earlier career Nigel was, for a decade until 1988, Head of Equity Sales and a Partner of HSBC James Capel prior to joining Morgan Stanley International as Head of Pan-European Equity Distribution and Trading. In 1990 he joined NationsBank Panmure as Head of Sales and Trading, where he remained for nine years before joining Nomura International as Head of Downstream Investment Banking. Little is an Honors Graduate in natural sciences, is a Fellow of The Securities Institute and a Freeman of the City of London. Mr. Little studied at both the Universities of London and Cambridge.

Little who has 30 years of stockbroking and investment banking experience is expected to join his local partners before month end for the official opening of the stockbroking company.

The British born investor will be partnered by locals David Muchengi and Lungani Nyamazana.