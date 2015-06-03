More fuel price hikes coming

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

0out of 5

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

0out of 5

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

0out of 5

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

0out of 5

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
News

More fuel price hikes coming

by 05/07/2018 06:52:00 0 comments 1 Views
MOTORISTS should brace for more fuel price hikes as oil prices continue to move northwards while government insists on controlling the fuel industry and maintaining a myriad of taxes on the sector, a risk analyst has said.

Fuel prices have been rising in the past few months as petrol prices peaked at $1,47 per litre last month from an average of $1,41 per litre, while diesel has breached the $1,30 per litre mark.

The hike in fuel prices is anticipated to have a ripple effect on the economy and could lead to price jumps in essential consumer goods, denting Zimbabwe's economic growth prospects.

Chiedza Madzima, a senior operational risk analyst at BMI International, told The Financial Gazette that government should liberalise the fuel sector and scrap some taxes in an effort to offset the rising oil prices.

"Where oil prices are going, we are forecasting an average of $73/barrel for this year and $80/ barrel by 2020 so this is not good news for countries like Zimbabwe who are landlocked and don't have refineries…

"The FOB/ landing cost of fuel in Zimbabwe is about $0,98 but the additional taxes leave it where it is currently standing. This means the fuel prices are only going to go up.

"To help with this, government could maybe dial back on the taxes, Botswana has done this successfully. Further, they also need to liberalise the sector, it is too state controlled," Madzima said on the side-lines of the recently-ended Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce congress.

Price rises at the pump follow a huge jump in the oil prices over the past year, after Brent Crude broke through the $80 a barrel mark in May for the first time in nearly four years prompting industry apprehension for price increases.

Oil peaked at around $120 a barrel in 2014 but soon after dropped to as low as $40, with local diesel prices presently at an average of $1,32 up from $1,21 a week ago.

Madzima pointed out that if government failed to back down to liberalise the sector and reduce the taxes, ordinary Zimbabweans were going to bear the brunt.

"It would really help to dial back on the taxes… they need to remove taxes or consumers will bear the brunt.

"Liberalisation is the way to go as there are only a few players and Government then plays sole distributor which means there is very little competition in the sector," the risk expert said.

Economic commentator Francis Mukora recently said the increase in fuel prices will have a ripple effect on everything, including food and transport.

"An absolute devastating effect because of everything increases. The moment that petrol price increases, every other commodity increases. Food is transported byways of either train, air or by big trucks; you can imagine they have to use patrol, so it's got an effect," he said.

He further indicated that the knock-on effect on consumers will be felt hard, especially when it comes to food prices.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya has already warned that foreign currency shortages coupled with the country's shrinking export bill and galloping fuel prices on the global market will continue to push up the prices of fuel in the country.

Bloomberg recently reported that the US government had asked Saudi Arabia and other Opec producers to increase oil production by around 1 million barrels per day, following the rise of US gasoline prices to their highest level in three years.

That could help to stabilise prices at the pump, or even bring them down.

However, economist John Robertson was quick to point out that this will not bring relief to Zimbabweans.

"It takes Zimbabwe an awfully long time to feel international price changes in any case, government increased taxes when international oil prices went down.

"Zimbabweans are in for a price increase period which will consequently lead to higher import figures as locals turn to cheaper imports," Robertson said, adding Zimbabwean fuel prices remain high compared to regional counterparts.

He said this was going to affect Zimbabwe's four percent economic growth projections.

In South Africa, a litre of petrol now costs 82 cents more while diesel went up 85 cents.

The country has already witnessed price increases of most essential consumer goods as foreign currency shortages persist amid high cost of packaging in the past two months.

According to Mangudya, the country spends 40 percent of its foreign currency earnings on fuel imports, with diesel taking a lion's share of $851,7 million, while $384 million is spent on petrol imports, giving a total of $1,2 billion per year.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More