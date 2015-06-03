Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mohamed Bensalah

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Jannie Mouton

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Dag Heward-Mills

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Oyakhilome

Mnangagwa open to domestic capital

by 05/07/2018 06:50:00 0 comments 1 Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government is committed to attracting and promoting domestic capital the same way it is promoting foreign direct investment.

This was after several economic experts told The Financial Gazette last week that the new administration should prop up local investors first before opening the country to foreign capital, which is sensitive to political upheavals.

"As we focus on attracting foreign direct investment in the country, my government equally understands the importance of domestic investment in driving growth," he said at an Old Mutual Zimbabwe anchoring in Africa gala dinner.

"Zimbabwe needs its own heroes, big and small. We are, thus, equally determined to also promote domestic investment and create domestic entrepreneurs," he added.

Since he took the levers of power last November, Mnangagwa has made various foreign trips to Switzerland and China among other nations appealing for foreign direct investment to jumpstart the country's ailing economy.

However, research has shown that domestic investment is one of the most important components of the economic growth of any country and the main engine of economic growth.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Sifelani Jabangwe last week said there was need for greater support and recognition of local business as the country fights to turn around its economic fortunes.

"Domestic investors should be promoted because they are more stable. In the event of any economic challenges, domestic capital is normally more resistant and this is why we are advocating for more partnerships as opposed to foreign investors coming in and taking away all the resources," he said.

"When we say Zimbabwe is open for business, we must ensure that local investors are also given the same incentives and opportunities as foreign investors.

"Domestic investors also have the capacity to turn around the economy, but require technical and financial assistance," he added, in the aftermath of the industry body's recent resolution to lobby the government on the urgent need to mobilise domestic capital to improve the country's stuttering economy.

Jabangwe's remarks also come as top regional commentator and this year's Top Companies Survey guest, Kevin Wakeford, has said Zimbabwe can raise up to 60 percent of its total capital needs domestically.

The South Africa-based businessman also told the gathering, co-hosted by The Financial Gazette and investment giant Old Mutual in June, that most global economies were thriving by blending both local and foreign investments - a move Zimbabwe could emulate "to be the Singapore of southern Africa".

Economic analysts argue that Zimbabwe can finance its development from domestic financial resources if innovative instruments are deployed and supported by appropriate means of implementation.

A number of African countries have taken this route.

International best practice has also shown that an efficient tax administration system, including broadening the tax base, could also help the country mobilise its resources, while diaspora bonds could be another avenue.

South Africa-based investment banker Cynthia Moyo said considering that most developing countries faced significant resource constraints there was an urgent need for the country to turn to domestic sources of funding such as pension assets to finance long-term infrastructure projects such as power generation, transportation and telecommunications networks.

"Statistics from the African Development Bank show that Zimbabwe could be losing at least $1 billion in potential investment annually due to poor infrastructure.

"As such, using the country's pension fund assets that are valued at over $10 billion … would make the country an attractive investment destination," she said.

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

