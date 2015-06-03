Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mohamed Bensalah

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Jannie Mouton

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Dag Heward-Mills

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Oyakhilome

Zinara makes bizarre appointment

by 05/07/2018 06:48:00 0 comments 1 Views
THE Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) has bizarrely appointed its company secretary Mathlene Mujokoro as acting chief executive officer following the suspension of Nancy Masiyiwa.

Masiyiwa, who consistently clashed with Transport Minister Jorum Gumbo who is accused of protecting some managers at the parastatal implicated in fraud and corruption charges, was suspended in June on charges of "abuse of authority".

Labour experts yesterday said it was very "peculiar" for the Wilfred Ramwi-led board to appoint Mujokoro ahead of finance director and other senior managers who traditionally act when the incumbent is away.

"In normal cases, and in professionally run organisations, the finance director or chief operations officer usually takes over when the chief executive is on leave, suspended or fired, since they are familiar with day to day operations of companies.

"In the Zinara case it is very strange that the board - with the blessing of the Minister – found it prudent to engage the company secretary to oversee operations. This obviously means that the board - and the minister by extension – have something to hide," said a labour expert who preferred anonymity.

Zinara board chairman Ramwi, who wrote the suspension letter accusing Masiyiwa of gross incompetence, refused to shed light on the matter.

"I cannot comment on that," he said when contacted for comment yesterday and abruptly terminated the call. Mujokoro was also not immediately available for comment.

According to the suspension letter signed by Ramwi and seen by this publication, Masiyiwa is accused of "wilful abuse of authority and victimisation of officers of the authority based on factors not driven from recorded detail or their conduct and performance."

"The facts giving rise to the charges are the following: you suspended and instituted disciplinary proceedings against Simon Taranhike and Precious Murove being senior employees in circumstances where there was no reasonable cause for you to do so and you were aware that they acted in the interest of the authority and national interest," read part of the letter.

Ramwi said Masiyiwa, who was initially suspended with benefits before they were later cancelled, sought the dismissal of the said employees without the authority of the Minister for Transport.

"You did not fully and punctually report to the board the criminal proceedings against the employees of the authority in which you were a witness," he said in the letter.

Masiyiwa's problems started last year when she suspended Taranhike, Murove, Peter Botere and Shadreck Matengabadza and instituted disciplinary hearings against the four.

The move, however, backfired when the board, which was allegedly arm-twisted by Gumbo, pushed for the charges against the senior executives to be dropped arguing that all dismissals of directors needed ministerial approval. The charges were later withdrawn and the quartet returned to work.

