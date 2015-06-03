Zimbabwe 2018 Elections: What really matters, Patriotism, Partisanship, and/or Corruption?

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

0out of 5

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

0out of 5

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

0out of 5

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

0out of 5

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
News

Zimbabwe 2018 Elections: What really matters, Patriotism, Partisanship, and/or Corruption?

by 05/07/2018 06:42:00 0 comments 1 Views
Common sense has escaped political frameworks and participation in the same in Africa has criterions dramatically exhibiting more of corruption, than partisanship or patriotism. Strange it is that those contesting in politics at any level in Africa often want to redefine patriotism in narrow, self-focused interests mainly to prove they are worthy their position even if majority think otherwise.

Rigging of elections is an element of corruption done behind the name of a contesting political party. Actually only one person, the leader, not leadership but the leader often has an agenda to reward his loyalists.  Here is when honesty and integrity are empty words because no court of law can challenge these political innuendoes more so if the leader is extending his term of office.

If the party leader is challenged it is when Africa displays her lack of justice because the critique could be stage set into an accident and that is the cruel end of an intelligent patriot who sought order in the midst of political chaos aimed at sidelining ordinary citizen. If Africa remains stuck on this gloomy road of eliminating the morally courageous opposition, then Africa has a long way before she can enjoy her freedom.

Politics has become another name for corruption, nepotism and debauchery. Justice has left the moral bench and it is in the pockets of political parties' executive presidents who by virtue of their dark political past have lawyers queue on them to seek favours than stand their ground to put the system right. Zimbabwe has lost many citizens in mysterious deaths through the ‘organized' road carnage and/or dying of unknown illness.  

The Zimbabwe 2018 elections are not going to be different from any other elections held since 1980. While true Mr.Mugabe's name and face will not feature he still has those wo benefited from his period of reigning in power holding to the values they built together. That a political party is formed - National Patriotic Front (NPF)-with the blessing of Robert Mugabe shifts our politics from being competitive to village politics run for the benefit of families in the district of one's birth. This sharpened the scope of nepotism with Mugabe sticking with is nephew former Minister Juhwau and many of his so-called blue eyed boys, an example of a Moses Katumbi leader of NPF.

Is this the politics of saving the country or purposed to cover Mr. Mugabe out of the shame of being forcibly removed from power in November 2017 dummy military coup? Needless that we should question why the country has gone through her ills if it were not because of both Messer Mnangagwa and Mugabe?

The strangest aspect to the equation of the politics in Zimbabwe is that the population having overwhelmingly marched to see Mr. Mugabe off the reins of power in November 2017, why would the nation believe Mr. Mnangagwa would be a better substitute? Does this not ironically display the game of corruption twitched in the masses of the country if they now truly believe In Mnangagwa as an alternate to the recovery of the country economy and democracy?

Alternatively are the people protesting that there are perhaps no better alternatives given that in the short time 2008 Government of National Unity (GNU) proved inept performance of opposition to bring about change by enforcing the implementation of the constitutional reforms introduced then during the reigning period of the GNU government? If it is hard to admit that neither Mr. Mugabe nor Mnangagwa were interested in reforms to remove Zanu-Pf out of power what makes the country believe rigging will not happen?  Sheer presence of international observer supervisory team is not a guarantor that rules are changing.

So far piecemeal nefarious reform changes are reported as being instituted. Given the timing no doubt Emmerson Mnangagwa remains the most dishonesty person who is Okayed by opposition while they watch. It is very simple. The country cannot spring a miracle when not voicing a concern over obvious areas that require immediate requires attention.

The MDC Alliance is reacting inactively and too late. Other alliances have their mouth zipped as though to say we have given up taking leadership but will be happy to be in government anyway. E same way the nation rose against continuity of Mr. Robert Mugabe they should rise against elections if 100% 2008 constitutional reforms are not in place period.

The world community namely, the African Union (AU), Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN), and the Commonwealth are all privy to the intransigency of Mr Mnangagwa to the carrying out total and complete 2008 constitutional electoral reformation.  Why then do they accept an invitation to observe a broken system and hopes it delivers a free and fair election? Who is cheating who in the 2018 Zimbabwe elections Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa or the global community?

The agreement by the global community to observe elections in Zimbabwe irrespective of the obvious shortcomings endorses the ugly head of the seemering yet strong corruption in world politics because everything on elections in Zimbabwe by 30 July 2018 smells failure of Zanu-Pf rigging before taking off. In spite of some strong observations on irregularities by such opponents of Zanu-Pf now considered renegades together with Mr. Mugabe why is the world quiet? Why hand over reins of power to the same tyrants who ruined the nation's economy for the last forty years?

A question remains strong against Africa; why always fail to objectively rectify governance anomalies except the west is involved. Does these show dependence syndrome tendencies or is it an excuse for the leaders to exploit the condition to their benefit? However way we may want to justify the end the major obstacle is in the muzzling of freedoms Africa has effected through in part supervising the media ad threats of arrest and detention and/or that of mysterious disappearance.

It will be sad if another opportunity to turn politics direction in Zimbabwe fail this time round simply because opposition preferred dealing with a disabled system to their disadvantage without unequivocally denying taking part In robbed election as so far indicated by Zanu-Pf failure to accommodate constitutional reforms. Corruption appears like it is the appeasing factor to people turning a blind eye to an obvious hurdle mitigating against free and for elections in Zimbabwe.

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More