MDC-T Harare West MP refuses to step down from contesting the seat

MDC-T Harare West legislator Jessie Majome who is contesting the seat as an independent candidates after fissures escalated over imposition of candidates in the party has refused to listen to calls by some sections to step aside and give others a chance.

She said there is a funny narrative being peddled by those opposed to Jessie Fungayi Majome candidature in her party.

"They keep saying "dai wasiira vamwe". I think that is the highest form of entitlement in politics. So the idea is to short change democracy by handing over constituencies to each other like traditional rulership. What happened to fair competition in elections which allows the electorate to choose the most competent candidate?" she said.

"By the way Jessie did not participate in the primaries because she strongly felt that the outcome was predetermined and the party leadership were either unable or unwilling to rectify the anomalies. She is offering herself to Harare West as an independent and we think she has been tested, tried and proven to be a very competent MP."

She said the Harare West voter will be better served by this authentic candidate.

"Look for the name Fungayi Jessie Majome on the ballot on 30 July," she said.