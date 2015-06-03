Mbalula‚ however‚ admitted that there was an urgent need for the top leaders of the ANC to meet with the king to dispel the notion that the party was anti-Zulu.

“The ANC has got no view to take any land in the hands of the Zulu nation, the ANC has never formulated a view. We will engage with the king to articulate this and make the position of the ANC very clear. The ANC president will lead that process‚” he said.

The party further distanced itself from comments made by its former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe that traditional leaders are “village tin-pot dictators”.

“The views he expressed are not views of the ANC. Comrade Motlanthe expressed a view in the summit‚ where he was asked to present his own perspective on land reform‚ in particular the position they formulated on the Ingonyama Trust. There is no view of the ANC that says we support the high level panel‚” Mbalula said.

He added that the land summit was not a policy conference of the ANC‚ but a means through which the party sought to bring various stakeholders to deposit views on what should ultimately guide the party when it took its own position.

“The land summit was addressing the modalities of the implementation of the ANC resolution on land expropriation without compensation and land reform broadly‚” Mbalula said.

He said the ANC would also meet with traditional leaders through the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa to clarify its stance on land under traditional leadership.