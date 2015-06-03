Nigeria's ruling party splits over President Buhari

Nigeria's ruling party has split after a faction declared that it no longer supports the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, threatening his hopes of a securing a second term in an election scheduled to take place this year.

A group of politicians who were part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told a news conference in Abuja late on Wednesday they had formed a new faction, led by former Buhari ally Buba Galadima and called Reformed-All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

"The APC has run a rudderless, inept and incompetent government that has failed to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people," Galadima, national chairman of the R-APC, said, describing the new faction as the authentic representatives of the APC.

- Reuters