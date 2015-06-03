Flyhalf JP du Plessis‚ who missed most of the campaign while recovering from groin and hip surgery‚ watched rival Damian Willemse blossom into a top player.

But Willemse is on the injury list and Du Plessis‚ who played a couple of games before the June break‚ has a chance to show his worth again.

"Damian has played immensely well considering his age‚” the 24-year-old Du Plessis said.

"Guys like Dewaldt Duvenage and Damian de Allende around him definitely helped‚ but I think for a 19-year-old having started all of the games this season and having performed well so hats off to him.

"I'm sure he's chomping at the bit to get back for the Currie Cup. It'll be good for Western Province and there will be some good competition to flyhalf."

Du Plessis admitted that he wasn’t at 100 per cent fitness after cracking a rib in March‚ soon after his comeback.

At one stage he was on the Springbok periphery‚ but he has fallen down the pecking order with Handré Pollard’s return to fitness and Robert du Preez’s elevation to Test player this year.